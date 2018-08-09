 Politically Speaking: Former Gov. Nixon on education, parks, sports — and Missouri leadership | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
Politically Speaking

Politically Speaking: Former Gov. Nixon on education, parks, sports — and Missouri leadership

By & 1 hour ago
  • Former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon
    Former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon
    Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

Former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon returns to Politically Speaking to discuss a multitude of issues, including the state of St. Louis’ education system and the challenges of gubernatorial leadership.

Nixon served as governor from 2009 to 2017. He is one of four men (Mel Carnahan, John Ashcroft and Warren Hearnes) to be elected to two consecutive terms as Missouri’s chief executive. He also was elected to four terms as attorney general and to a Jefferson County-based Senate seat.

Since leaving office, Nixon and his wife have moved to University City. He’s a partner at Dowd Bennett, where he’s handled some high-profile cases. One involved the Grain Belt Express transmission line, which plans to deliver wind power throughout Missouri. Nixon successfully argued that a denial of the project should be overturned.

While Nixon has generally stayed out of the political fray since leaving office, he has sounded off both in the media and through Twitter. He talked about some of those topics on the show, including:

  • Nixon emphasized that Missouri governors need to have a productive working relationship with the news media. That became a source of major tension during former Gov. Eric Greitens’ tenure, especially because the GOP official routinely didn’t take questions after public events.
  • He has warm words for Gov. Mike Parson, adding that he worked with the Republican chief executive when he was a state senator. Nixon said Missouri governors need to be a bulwark against potentially harmful policies that come out of the Missouri General Assembly. “I think you don’t find, generally, great creative ideas on how to run government from legislators — it’s just not their position,” he said. “They think of the budget as expending money and executives think of it as moving the needle on issues.”
  • Nixon, who faced criticism for how he handled Ferguson protests, says he’s happy Missouri policymakers did not shy away from dealing with thorny public policy issues stemming from Michael Brown’s death in 2014. “I think a lot of people have learned about the difficult issues involving race relations, policing and all those various things,” he said. “And I think that conversation continues.”
  • He said St. Louis residents missed a big opportunity in 2017 when they didn’t vote to publicly fund a proposed Major League Soccer stadium. Nixon also disputed St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger's comments that backers of the stadium didn't talk with him. Stenger spokesman Cordell Whitlock said "although there were conversations, no financial plan or request for money was ever presented to the county executive regarding a soccer stadium in St. Louis."

Follow Jason Rosenbaum on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Follow Jo Mannies on Twitter: @jmannies

Follow Jay Nixon on Twitter: @GovJayNixon

Music: “Downfall” by TRUSTcompany

Tags: 
Jay Nixon
Politically Speaking
Mike Parson
Eric Greitens
Top Stories

Related Content

Nixon announces yet another trade deal during China trip

By Jo Mannies Oct 26, 2011

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, Oct. 26, 2011 - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has announced $200 million in trade agreements between Missouri and Hebei Province, its sister territory in China. The deals are in addition to a $4.4 billion export agreement that Nixon announced earlier during his eight-day trip to China.

Nixon ends September with hefty sums from large donors

By Oct 1, 2011

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, Oct. 1, 2011 - While outgoing Secretary of State Robin Carnahan snagged Friday's headlines, Gov. Jay Nixon was busy collecting campaign cash.

On Friday, the deadline for raising money during this quarter, the governor reported collecting at least $118,000 within the last two days from five donors, several of whom were law firms:

Nixon says state incentives helped bring high-tech jobs here

By Aug 9, 2011

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, Aug. 9, 2011 - Gov. Jay Nixon said Tuesday that the same kinds of economic incentives that will help bring up to 80 jobs to the Danforth Plant Science Center in Creve Coeur can be used to attract other employment to Missouri as well.

And he said next month's special session of the legislature will be devoted to the kinds of targeted investment and fiscal discipline that will help make that plan a reality.

Nixon says job-creation is top priority, with or without Washington aid

By Aug 4, 2011

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, Aug. 4, 2011 - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon spent this morning at Katalyst Surgical LLC, a start-up firm in Chesterfield that manufactures innovative surgical tools. He said there that he wanted the General Assembly to approve a special job-creation fund -- the Missouri Science Innovation and Reinvestment Act -- that he says will encourage more high-tech jobs in scientific and medical fields.

Politically Speaking: David Steelman on the state of the UM System — and Missouri politics

By & Aug 3, 2018
David Steelman
Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

David Steelman joins St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Jo Mannies to talk about the health of the University of Missouri System, as well as the demise of former Gov. Eric Greitens.

Steelman is a veteran Republican public official who served as a state lawmaker in the 1980s. He’s currently the chairman of the University of Missouri System Board of Curators, which oversees campuses in Columbia, St. Louis, Rolla and Kansas City.

Watkins wants a different judge for contempt claim against him in Greitens case

By Jul 13, 2018
Attorney Al Watkins speaks with reporters outside the Carnahan Courthouse in downtown St. Louis following a hearing. March 26, 2018.
File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

A key figure in the legal saga of former Gov. Eric Greitens wants a different judge to decide whether he ran afoul of a gag order.

Al Watkins represented the ex-husband of the woman with whom Greitens had an affair. During Greitens’ invasion-of-privacy trial, St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison restricted attorneys of possible witnesses from talking with the media.

Politically Speaking: Rep. Mitten on missed opportunities of Greitens investigation

By & Jul 11, 2018
Missouri state Rep. Gina Mitten
Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri state Rep. Gina Mitten returns to the Politically Speaking podcast to talk about serving on the committee that investigated former Gov. Eric Greitens.

The Richmond Heights Democrat represents Missouri’s 83rd District, which includes portions of St. Louis and eastern St. Louis County. She is running unopposed in 2018 for what will be her last term in the Missouri House.