Politically Speaking: How Kennedy’s departure, and abortion rights, will affect Missouri’s elections

On the latest edition of Politically Speaking, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Jo Mannies debut a new edition of the show — a weekly roundup of the big issues shaping Missouri’s election cycle.

It will also showcase some contests that are below the radar — as well as marquee contests that will attract national attention.

On this week’s show, we look into how U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement might factor into Missouri’s U.S. Senate race. If President Donald Trump’s pick is confirmed, it will likely reshape legal precedent on a host of topics for decades.

Attorney General Josh Hawley is hoping the impending judicial fight will help his bid against U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill. The Democratic senator, though, believes a number of issues, including health care, will be key in her run for a third term.

Other topics discussed on the show:

How the suburbs will play into Missouri’s U.S. Senate race.

Controversy over the Missouri Democratic Party’s platform.

The decision for the national Republican Party to start spending money to help Hawley before the Aug. 7 primary.

