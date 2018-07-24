 Politically Speaking: McCulloch lays out case to be re-elected St. Louis County prosecutor | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
Politically Speaking

Politically Speaking: McCulloch lays out case to be re-elected St. Louis County prosecutor

By 39 minutes ago
  • St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch. Photo taken July 24, 2018 for his Politically Speaking appearance
    St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch joined Politically Speaking to talk about his bid for re-election.

McCulloch is one of the longest-serving elected officials in Missouri. He’s squaring off against Ferguson City Councilman Wesley Bell in the Aug. 7 primary. Because no Republican filed for the position, the winner of the August contest is all but guaranteed a four-year term.

McCulloch has been St. Louis County’s prosecutor since January 1991, when he took over for fellow Democrat Buzz Westfall. McCulloch has faced little opposition for his job ever since; he hasn’t had a Republican opponent since 1994, although he did face an intra-party challenge in 2014 from attorney Leslie Broadnax.

Before the 2014 shooting death of Michael Brown by a police officer, McCulloch was one of the more popular elected officials from the St. Louis region. Many high-level Democratic officials, including U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., and state Attorney General Chris Koster, actively sought his political endorsement. In fact, many believe McCulloch’s endorsement of then-County Councilman Steve Stenger for county executive n 2014 helped end St. Louis County Executive Charlie Dooley’s long political career.

But Brown’s death put McCulloch in the spotlight, as he faced immense criticism after former Ferguson Police officer Darren Wilson wasn’t indicted. That may be why national groups have endorsed Bell and are organizing for him, although none has yet directly contributed money. (McCulloch talked about the Wilson case extensively in a 2015 edition of Politically Speaking.)

Here’s what McCulloch had to say on this week’s show:

  • He emphasized Bell’s lack of experience. “My new prosecutors all start off doing what a municipal prosecutor does, and that’s handling traffic offenses and other relatively minor other offenses,” he said. “They are certainly not going to be put in positions of, now you’re a supervisor because you’ve done the traffic docket.”
  • His office has adopted several progressive policies over the years, including participating in special courts for drug treatment, veterans and individuals with mental health challenges. And he emphasized that contrary to a radio ad from the ACLU of Missouri, he has eliminated the use of cash bail for low-level crimes. “I think they’ve adopted the philosophy that hey, anybody who’s been there a long time is the problem, and therefore we’re opposed to them, no matter what they’re doing,” he said of the ACLU.
  • The fight over an increase to his pension was nothing more than “an opportunity for a councilman or two to take a run at Stenger,” and he got caught in the crossfire.
  • He ruled out any plans to run for higher office. “I have no intention of running for anything other than prosecuting attorney,” he said. “This is the job that I want, and I think in the 28 years I’ve been here, I’ve done a very good job.”

Follow Jason Rosenbaum on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Follow Jo Mannies on Twitter: @jmannies

Follow Rachel Lippmann on Twitter: @rlippmann

Follow Bob McCulloch on Twitter: @BobMcCullochSTL

Music: “The Clock” by Thom Yorke

Tags: 
Bob McCulloch
Wesley Bell
Top Stories

Related Content

Wilson grand juror considers federal court in fight to speak about experience

By Apr 3, 2018
St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch announceson Nov. 24, 2014, that a grand jury has chosen not to charge Darren Wilson in Michael Brown's death.
File photo | Bill Greenblatt | UPI

A member of the grand jury that decided to not charge a former Ferguson police officer in the 2014 shooting death of Michael Brown will likely head to federal court to challenge Missouri’s rules around grand jury secrecy.

The juror wanted to be able to violate the oath of secrecy to “contribute to the current dialogue around race relations” and to correct what the juror saw as misconduct by St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch.

The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear the case. Two lower courts have said the state’s oath requiring grand jury secrecy does not violate the rights of the unidentified grand juror.

State appeals court blocks Darren Wilson grand juror from speaking about the case

By Dec 12, 2017
St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Robert McCulloch announces on Nov 24, 2014, that the grand jury declined to indict Darren Wilson on any of five counts that were presented to it.
File photo | Bill Greenblatt | UPI

Updated Dec. 12 at 4:50 p.m. with comments from Tony Rothert and Bob McCulloch — The Missouri Court of Appeals has become the latest to rule against a grand juror who wants to speak about what it was like to consider charging former Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson with a crime in connection with the 2014 shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Grand jurors take an oath of secrecy when they are sworn in. The unidentified juror wanted to be able to violate that oath in order to “contribute to the current dialogue around race relations” and to correct what the juror saw as misconduct by St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch. In a unanimous opinion issued Tuesday, the appeals court said no.

St. Louis County Council drops pension hike for county prosecutor

By Nov 28, 2017
Bob McCulloch is sworn in for another term as St. Louis County Prosecutor in 2015.
File photo | Bill Greenblatt | UPI

Updated Thursday, Nov. 30 with new comments from McCulloch:

 

St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch blames “political vindictiveness’’ for the County Council’s decision to get rid of a pension increase for his job that it had approved last year.

Council Chairman Sam Page says the issue is fairness.

 

Grand Jury Declines To Charge Darren Wilson In The Death Of Michael Brown

By Rachel Lippmann Nov 24, 2014
St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Robert McCulloch announces on Nov 24, 2014, that the grand jury declined to indict Darren Wilson on any of five counts that were presented to it.
File photo | Bill Greenblatt | UPI

A grand jury in St. Louis County has decided not to charge Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson with a crime for the Aug. 9 death of Michael Brown, an unarmed, 18-year-old black man.

Politically Speaking: Bell expounds on bid for St. Louis County prosecutor

By , & Jul 19, 2018
Ferguson Councilman Wesley Bell
Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Public Radio

Ferguson City Councilman Wesley Bell comes back to the Politically Speaking podcast to talk about the race for St. Louis County prosecutor.

The Democratic official is taking on incumbent St. Louis Prosecutor Bob McCulloch, one of the longest serving local officials in the entire state. Because no Republican signed up to run, the winner of the Aug. 7 primary will serve a four-year term.