Politically Speaking

Politically Speaking: Reed makes the case to become St. Louis' next mayor

By & 9 minutes ago
Politically Speaking
  • Lewis Reed January 2017
    Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed
    Carolina Hidalgo I St. Louis Public Radio

It’s an odd-numbered year after a presidential election. And you know what that means? It’s time for a rough and tumble race for St. Louis mayor.

This isn’t any ordinary election. Since St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay isn’t running for a fifth term, a big field of candidates have signed up to succeed him.

We’ve invited mayoral candidates to visit the Politically Speaking podcasts so they can give voters a lengthier view of their opinions on major city issues.

The first person to take the Politically Speaking plunge is Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed. A native of Joliet, Ill., Reed first burst on the local political scene in the 1990s when he was elected alderman for the 6th Ward, which includes neighborhoods like Midtown and Lafayette Square.  In 2007, he successfully challenged Board of Aldermen President Jim Shrewsbury. As board president, Reed joined the powerful Board of Estimate and Apportionment that makes most of the city’s financial decisions.

Reed was Slay’s main challenger in 2013. He ended up losing by 4,000 votes, a better showing than other people who challenged Slay during his four terms as mayor.

Other candidates in the Democratic primary for mayor include Alderman Lyda Krewson, D-28th Ward; Treasurer Tishaura Jones; Alderman Antonio French, D-21st Ward; Alderman Jeffrey Boyd, D-22nd Ward; St. Louis School Board member Bill Haas; and former Alderman Jimmie Matthews. Five other candidates are running in the Republican, Libertarian and Green Party primaries but are unlikely to prevail in a city where winning the Democratic nomination has been tantamount to election. (An independent candidate could also pose a challenge in the April general election.)

Here’s what Reed had to say on the show:

  • He would evaluate whether St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson should keep his job if he’s elected mayor. "If it turns out that the job performance is attached to the crime rate going up, like I would suspect or you would suspect, then we would have to find something else for the chief to do," he said.
  • He's wary of promising to fire Dotson without a thorough review of his performance. “Going into it, if you say ‘I’m going to fire him no matter what,’ that’s a problem for the city. I think we end up in a lawsuit. And I think we lose,” Reed said.
  • He’s not sold on a bid to combine St. Louis and St. Louis through a statewide ballot initiative. As of now, St. Louis and St. Louis County voters would decide on any city-county union. “The people that are most impacted by it should make that decision; it should be the people of the city of St. Louis and the people in St. Louis County,” he said. “That being said, the challenge in a city-county merger is the political capital it takes to get there.”
  • Reed is optimistic that more St. Louis parents will send their kids to St. Louis Public Schools since the district received full accreditation earlier this week.

Music: “Sail to the Moon” by Radiohead & “Marilyn” by Other People

Asked and answered: Five lessons from Tuesday's Democratic primary

By Mar 6, 2013

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon: With his victory over St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed and former Alderman Jimmie Matthews, St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay is likely to make history by becoming the first chief executive to win four four-year terms.

While other three-term mayors tried and failed to reach that milestone, Slay managed to achieve it with a 10-point victory in Tuesday's Democratic primary. He is heavily favored against Green Party nominee James McNeely in April's general election.

Commentary: Mayoral primary results were about more than race

By Mar 11, 2013

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon: Post-election analysis frequently addresses concepts that have been used in the past. Change is sometimes given short shrift. Before looking at the returns from the mayor’s race, a few points should be made about the campaign.

Certainly incumbent Francis Slay had a great deal more money than his challenger. That allowed him to put several warm and fuzzy ads on television and send out a number of mailers, some not so fuzzy. Yet, if money were always the determinant in a St. Louis race, Tom Villa would have been elected mayor in 1993.

Aldermen will face tight schedule on MLS stadium bills

By Dec 29, 2016
Aldermen President Lewis Reed
File photo | Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Public Radio

Public funding for a proposed Major League Soccer stadium near Union Station is already facing opposition from Gov.-elect Eric Greitens. And St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed isn't making things easier for supporters at the local level.

Could soccer stadium backers have avoided a gubernatorial hurdle?

By Jan 5, 2017
Gov.-elect Eric Greitens' opposition to publicly funding a St. Louis soccer stadium may be placing the city's Major League Soccer bid in jeopardy.
Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Public Radio

When those who are working to bring Major League Soccer to St. Louis rolled out their stadium proposal, it seemed as though everything was in its right place.

The ownership group known as SC STL included people with experience with top-flight sports franchises. Many of the region’s top leaders were on board with the proposal. And in stark contrast to the failed bid to keep the St. Louis Rams, this group promised a public vote before any taxpayer funds were expended in St. Louis.

What soccer stadium proponents apparently didn’t foresee was what Gov.-elect Eric Greitens had to say.

Field is (mostly) set for the 2017 primaries in St. Louis

By Jan 6, 2017
city hall with flowers
File photo | St. Louis Public Radio

Filing for the March 7 primary is over, and we've got a pretty good idea about who wants to be an officeholder in the city of St. Louis.

The seats for mayor, comptroller and odd-numbered wards are up this cycle. There will also be a special election in the 16th Ward to fill the unexpired term of Donna Baringer, who was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives in November.

This list may change. Independent candidates have until Feb. 13 to file for office, and primary candidates have until Jan. 26 to can drop out. With those caveats, here's the field.

On the Trail: Looking ahead at Missouri's post-election storylines

By Nov 27, 2016
Attendees watch early election results come in at the Koster campaign's election night watch party at the Chase Park Plaza.
Carolina Hidalgo I St. Louis Public Radio

I know what you’re thinking. You just saw a headline that contains the word “post-election” in it and are curling into a ball. You’re wagging your extended finger at this bespectacled reporter, preparing to declare “enough!”

As exhausted as you are, politics has a lot in common with Semisonic lyrics: “Every new beginning comes with some other’s beginning’s end.” That’s the type of sentiment that will soon take hold in Missouri, as political types look past this year’s wild cycle and gaze forward to 2017 and 2018.

Who will get the big corner office at City Hall? Filing opens for St. Louis mayor's race

By Nov 28, 2016
city hall with flowers
File photo | St. Louis Public Radio

Though it's been underway for months, the race to replace Francis Slay as the mayor of St. Louis has officially begun.

Three of the top candidates for mayor were at the doors of the city's Board of Election Commissioners at 8 a.m., Monday — the start of filing for the March Democratic primary.