Related Program: 
Politically Speaking

Politically Speaking: Rep. Baringer on addressing St. Louis' concerns in Jeff City

By 9 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Politically Speaking
  • Alderman Donna Baringer D-16th Ward (center) receives a resolution from her colleagues on Dec. 16, 2016, her last day at the Board of Aldermen.
    Alderman Donna Baringer D-16th Ward (center) receives a resolution from her colleagues on Dec. 16, 2016, her last day at the Board of Aldermen. Baringer is now serving in the Missouri House.
    Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum welcomes state Rep. Donna Baringer to the program.

Baringer was recently elected to a Missouri House seat that takes in most of southwest St. Louis. She spent nearly 14 years as the alderman for the 16th Ward, which coincidentally is the place where Rosenbaum calls home.

A native of Jefferson City, Baringer has a master’s degree in corporate communications from Lindenwood University and a bachelor’s degree in business management from Maryville University. In addition to her legislative duties, Baringer is the president and executive director of the Lemay Development Corp.

Since the St. Louis Board of Aldermen consists entirely of Democrats, Baringer usually found success in passing legislation. That’s not the case in the Missouri House, where Republicans heavily outnumber the Democrats. Still, Democrats can still make a difference in the committee process. Baringer is a member of committees dealing with crime prevention, local government and government efficiency.

Here’s what Baringer had to say during the show:

  • Baringer voted for a Republican bill to curb lobbyist gifts. As an alderman, she said she never received the copious amount freebies that some lawmakers receive from lobbyists.
  • She plans to vote against “right to work,” which would bar unions and employers from requiring workers to pay dues. That bill could come to the floor of the Missouri House next week and may reach Gov. Eric Greitens’ desk in the next few weeks.
  • Baringer wonders how unions will be able to afford apprenticeship and safety programs if right to work is passed. If some people in a bargaining unit decide against paying dues, unions would have less money to spend.
  • She says she hasn’t spoken with Greitens yet. But she said she was heartened he attended and spoke at the Martin Luther King, Jr., celebration last week. Greitens is planning to make his first State of the State speech on Tuesday.

Follow Jason Rosenbaum on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Follow Donna Baringer on Twitter: @STLDonnaB

Music: “Undone: The Sweater Song” by Weezer

Tags: 
Donna Baringer
Politically Speaking
Missouri House of Representatives
Eric Greitens
Missouri General Assembly 2017

Related Content

Politically Speaking: Alderwoman Baringer on voter turnout and police oversight board

By , & Mar 19, 2015

On this week’s edition of Politically Speaking, St. Louis Public Radio reporters Jason Rosenbaum, Jo Mannies and Rachel Lippmann welcome St. Louis Alderwoman Donna Baringer to the show.

Whether required or not, demand for vote on new stadium is growing louder

By Apr 5, 2015
State Sen. Ryan Silvey shows off his panaromic picture of Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City. Silvey is part of a growing chorus of policymakers that want some sort of vote on extending bonds for a new stadium.
Jason Rosenbaum, St. Louis Public Radio

It would be fair to classify Paul Meinhold as a long-suffering St. Louis Rams fan.

The St. Charles native purchased personal seat licenses for the team when players like Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk and Az-Zahir Hakim constituted the Greatest Show on Turf. But Meinhold bailed out on his season tickets once the team descended into mediocrity.

On the Trail: St. Louis aldermen will take another look at campaign contribution limits

By Jun 5, 2016
Alderman Scott Ogilvie, D-24th, leveled harsh criticism on the stadium proposal during Thursday's meeting.
Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Public Radio | File photo

When St. Louis Alderman Scott Ogilvie proposed limiting political donations for St. Louis-based offices three years ago, the 24th Ward Democrat wanted to place curbs on what he felt was an abnormal state campaign finance system.

He’s introducing the legislation again, and there may an added sense of urgency to pass Ogilvie’s bill – especially if a campaign finance ballot initiative makes it into the Missouri Constitution.

Races for open St. Louis-based legislative seats beginning to take shape

By & Sep 9, 2015
St. Louis Alderwoman Donna Baringer, D-16th Ward, is considered an ally of St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay. But she says voters should have a say in whether to extend bonds for the new stadium.
Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio | File photo

Even though Missouri’s primary elections are a year away, some contests for St. Louis area state legislative seats are beginning to take shape.

St. Louis Alderman Donna Baringer announced Wednesday morning that she will run for the 82nd District House seat, which encompasses most of southwest St. Louis.  And Wednesday night, Republican Rick Stream of Kirkwood — who narrowly lost a bid for St. Louis County executive last fall — officially kicked off his campaign for the 15th District state Senate seat.

From City Hall to Jefferson City, 2 St. Louisans are moving up

By Dec 29, 2016
Alderman Donna Baringer D-16th Ward (center) receives a resolution from her colleagues on Dec. 16, 2016, her last day at the Board of Aldermen.
Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

Two former St. Louis aldermen will be among the new lawmakers joining the Missouri General Assembly next year.

Fred Wessels, who was the 13th Ward alderman until he took a job in the mayor's office until 2013, ran unopposed for the 81st House District seat in southeast St. Louis. A former colleague from City Hall, Donna Baringer, D-16th Ward, easily won the state House seat in the neighboring 82nd District. She officially resigns her city position on Dec. 31.