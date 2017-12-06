 Politically Speaking: Rep. Mitten on legislative fallout from Vandeven’s dismissal | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
Politically Speaking

Politically Speaking: Rep. Mitten on legislative fallout from Vandeven’s dismissal

By & 1 minute ago
  • State Rep. Gina Mitten, D-Richmond Heights
    State Rep. Gina Mitten, D-Richmond Heights
    Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest episode of Politically Speaking, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Jo Mannies welcome back state Rep. Gina Mitten to the program.

A Democrat, Mitten is a lawyer and resides in Richmond Heights. Before she was elected to the General Assembly in 2012, she spent eight years on the Richmond Heights City Council. Mitten serves as the assistant minority leader, making her the second highest-ranking Democrat in the Missouri House.

Despite being greatly outnumbered by Republicans, House Democrats managed to make an impact on a number of fronts this year. They were able to contribute in the budget process, most notably with a proposal to shift unused money to restore cuts to in-home care services. House Democrats also served as vocal critics of Gov. Eric Greitens’ agenda, including the governor’s successful bid to oust Margie Vandeven as the state’s education commissioner.

Getting rid of Vandeven elicited criticism from both Republicans and Democrats. In fact, Sen. Gary Romine, R-Farmington, told the Springfield News-Leader that he plans to filibuster Greitens’ board of education nominees who haven’t received Senate approval yet. Board members defended the decision, pointing to weak assessments for Missouri’s schoolchildren.

Here’s what Mitten had to say during the podcast.

  • Mitten has questioned whether getting rid of Vandeven will actually help boost test scores. She said poverty is a more important factor in student performance than who leads the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. “Until we address that, and frankly, address the wraparound services that are needed in every public school district, the status quo is going to remain,” she said. “It’s not about the bureaucracy, it’s about attacking the problem.”
  • She also expects that Romine isn’t the only Republican senator upset with Greitens’ board of education appointees. The legislature will take up the governor’s nominations to the state board in January.
  • Mitten said the legislature should deal with some of the shortcomings of Amendment 2, which imposed campaign donation limits on state-based campaigns. For one thing, she said lawmakers should make it more difficult for candidates to coordinate with political action committees which, for the most part, are unrestricted under the new donation limits.
  • While stressing that it’s still fairly early, Mitten is hoping Democrats can make gains in the Missouri House during next year’s election cycle. She said if voters have an adverse reaction to President Donald Trump’s job performance, that could make a big difference in the outcome in Missouri-based races. “We’re going across the state. And we’re letting people know we’re here, we’re organized and we need their help in 2018,” she said.

Follow Jason Rosenbaum on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Follow Jo Mannies on Twitter: @jmannies

Follow Gina Mitten on Twitter: @gcmitts

Music: “Independent Women Part 1” by Destiny’s Child

Tags: 
Gina Mitten
Politically Speaking
Margie Vandeven
2018 Missouri elections
2018 Missouri U.S. Senate race
Amendment 2

Related Content

On the Trail: Upcoming election will put House Republican supermajority to the test

By Nov 1, 2016
Missouri Speaker of the House Todd Richardson listens to representatives speak on the last day of the legislative session.
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Next Tuesday’s election could showcase whether the House Republican supermajority is wave-proof.

After the House GOP shot way past the 109-member supermajority threshold in 2014, Missouri Republicans may be in their strongest legislative position ever in the General Assembly’s lower chamber. And since Republicans represent some Democratic-leaning seats, it stands to reason that the party will face a challenge this year to retain the status quo – especially if GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump underperforms in the Show Me State.

Politically Speaking: Rep. Mitten on Nixon's final big speech and the House's ethics push

By & Jan 26, 2016
Gina Mitten
Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Jo Mannies welcome state Rep. Gina Mitten to help break down Gov. Jay Nixon’s final State of the State address.

A Democrat, Mitten is a lawyer and resides in Richmond Heights. Before she was elected to the General Assembly in 2012, she spent eight years on the Richmond Heights City Council. She received her law degree from Washington University.

Special Mo. House Committee Wraps Up Hearings Into Dept. Of Revenue Scanning

By Aug 20, 2013
Marshall Griffin/St. Louis Public Radio

A special Missouri House committee appointed to look into why the Department of Revenue began scanning documents of driver's license and conceal-carry applicants has wrapped up its series of hearings this summer.