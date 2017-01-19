Related Program: 
Politically Speaking

Politically Speaking: Sen. Richard on Missouri's new legislative reality

By 40 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Politically Speaking
  • Senator Pro Tem Ron Richard answers questions from reporters.
    Senator Pro Tem Ron Richard answers questions from reporters during the final day of the May 2016 session.
    File photo by Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum welcomes Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard to the show for the first time.

Rosenbaum interviewed the Joplin Republican in Richard's Jefferson City office. Richard is the only legislator in Missouri history to serve as both the speaker of the Missouri House and the president pro tem of the Missouri Senate.

A native of Parsons, Kan., Richard spent most of his professional career managing bowling alleys in several states. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Missouri Southern State University in 1969 and a master’s degree from Missouri State University in 1972.

Before getting elected to the Missouri House in 2002, Richard cut his teeth in local government. He served on the Joplin City Council and the Joplin Planning and Zoning Commission. As the chairman of the House Economic Development Committee, he was largely responsible for passing an economic development bill in the 2007 special session. 

Richard won a contested race for the House speakership at the end of the 2007 session. His speakership coincided with a downturn in the nation’s economy – as well as an influx of federal stimulus funds. Near the end of his tenure, the legislature approved substantial changes to the state’s pension programs – and tax credits to keep auto plants open.

In 2010, Richard ran unopposed to succeed Sen. Gary Nodler, R-Joplin, in the Missouri Senate. In the process, Richard became the first speaker in decades to win another elective post. (Most of his predecessors ran unsuccessfully for statewide office.) He served as the Senate’s majority leader from 2013 to 2015. And when President Pro Tem Tom Dempsey resigned in 2015, he was elected to serve as president pro tem.

Here’s what Richard said during the show:

  • Certain businesses, including some car manufacturers, prefer right-to-work states. He expects right to work to be placed on Gov. Eric Greitens' desk in the next few weeks.
  • Republicans can avoid the missteps made in the mid-2000s, which was the last time the GOP controlled the legislative and executive branches. While then- Gov. Matt Blunt and the GOP legislature were able to pass lots of bills, they also at times became embroiled in infighting.
  • The legislature is in sync with Greitens on a multitude of issues, including restricting the parameters of lawsuits and curbing regulations. “With a new Gov. Greitens, it’s going to be an even more interesting dynamic," he said, "because he wants to go full force on job creation and do things that I agree with.”
  • When asked what's changed since he entered the legislature in 2003, Richard quickly responded: "People don't keep their word, adding "make sure when you give your word, you have all the information to give your word."

Follow Jason Rosenbaum on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Follow Ron Richard on Twitter: @RonFRichard 

Music: "Country Grammar" by Nelly and "Over My Dead Body" by Drake

Tags: 
Politically Speaking
Ron Richard
Eric Greitens
State of the State
Right To Work
Top Stories
Audio Features

Related Content

State's new round of money problems may collide with pending tax cuts

By & Jan 12, 2017
a rolling dollar bill
dleafy | sxc.hu

Missouri’s budget problems could be getting worse, just as the state is grappling with phasing in a tax-cut package approved several years ago.

New Gov. Eric Greitens and legislative leaders announced that they’ve reached a consensus on how much more money the state government is expected to collect during the fiscal year that begins July 1.

Lawmaker says constituents can borrow his gun while visiting Missouri Capitol

By Jan 13, 2017
A flier on Rep. Nick Marshall's Capitol office door offering to let constituents borrow his firearm while visiting. (Jan. 13, 2017)
Marshall Griffin / St. Louis Public Radio

A Kansas City-area lawmaker is offering to allow some visitors to the Missouri Capitol to borrow a gun while inside the building.

On the Trail: When right to work comes, can Missouri's unions adapt?

By Jan 15, 2017
A committee hearing on right to work brought proponents and opponents flocking to the Capitol.
Tim Bommel I House Communications

When it comes to “right to work,” there’s widespread disagreement about the policy’s potential effects on Missouri’s economy. But there’s no question that Missouri’s unions are about to experience seismic change.

Right to work is a form of shorthand that proponents use to describe laws that bar employers and unions from requiring workers to pay dues as a condition of employment. Missouri lawmakers are expected to pass right to work legislation shortly, which Gov. Eric Greitens plans to sign.

Politically Speaking: Rep. Baringer on addressing St. Louis' concerns in Jeff City

By Jan 17, 2017
Alderman Donna Baringer D-16th Ward (center) receives a resolution from her colleagues on Dec. 16, 2016, her last day at the Board of Aldermen.
Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum welcomes state Rep. Donna Baringer to the program.

Baringer was recently elected to a Missouri House seat that takes in most of southwest St. Louis. She spent nearly 14 years as the alderman for the 16th Ward, which coincidentally is the place where Rosenbaum calls home.

On eve of big speech, Greitens swings budget ax

By & Jan 17, 2017
Eric Greitens sits alongside his wife, Sheena Greitens, and Attorney General Josh Hawley and his wife, Erin Morrow Hawley.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated Jan. 17 with reaction from educators – Tuition at Missouri’s public colleges and universities could go up in the wake of Gov. Eric Greitens’ announcement Monday he’s withholding more than $82 million from Missouri’s current higher education budget.

The spending restrictions, or cuts, include $68 million in core funding from universities and community colleges and more than $14 million from other higher ed programs.