 Politically Speaking: Sen. Rowden gives a preview on potentially raucous 2018 legislative session | St. Louis Public Radio
Politically Speaking: Sen. Rowden gives a preview on potentially raucous 2018 legislative session

  • Sen. Caleb Rowden, center, was elected to the Missouri Senate in 2016.
    Carolina Hidalgo I St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and KBIA’s Bram Sable-Smith welcome back Sen. Caleb Rowden to the show.

The Columbia Republican represents Missouri’s 19th Senatorial District. That includes Boone and Cooper Counties, which include the cities of Columbia and Boonville.

Rowden served for two terms in the Missouri House before getting elected to the Senate last year. He ran against Democrat Stephen Webber, who at the time was a state representative. The Webber-Rowden race became one of the most expense state Senate contests in Missouri history, with Rowden prevailing by a slim margin.

Since joining the Senate, Rowden became a member of the Senate’s economic development, professional registration and government reform committees. One of his big priorities is increasing the amount of time a legislator has to wait before becoming a lobbyist. He also handled House legislation aiming to scale back on the amount meals, entertainment and travel lawmakers can take from lobbyists.

Here’s what Rowden had to say during the show:

  • Rowden expects Gov. Eric Greitens’ interim appointments to take up a lot of the Senate’s time during the month of January. Some lawmakers are up with the GOP governor after he helped orchestrate the firing of Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven and took part in stopping state low-income housing tax credits from being issued.
  • But Rowden doesn’t necessarily agree that there’s “a wall” between the Senate and the governor. “We’ve got to continue to have that dialogue,” Rowden said. “And I think if that dialogue ceases to exist, I do think we have a real problem.”
  • He said lawmakers need to tread carefully before “decoupling” the state’s standard deduction from the federal deduction. Recently-signed tax overhaul legislation doubles the federal standard deduction, which led some Missouri lawmakers to worry if such a move will prompt the state to lose hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of revenue.
  • Rowden added that House and Senate budget staffers believe that the amount of lost revenue from doubling the standard deduction “may not be as big as initially thought because of some other things in the federal tax bill.”
  • Rowden believes lawmakers will move to limit that amount of money someone can donate to a municipal or county candidate. A constitutional amendment that voters approved in 2016 on placed curbs on state-based candidates. He’s less optimistic lawmakers will be able to place any restrictions on political action committees, which the amendment left largely unaffected.

Caleb Rowden
Politically Speaking
2018 Missouri General Assembly
Tax Cuts
Campaign Finance
Missouri House Considers Ethics Changes. Here's What The Proposal Would (And Wouldn't) Do

By Chris McDaniel May 6, 2014
Money gift
Flickr

The Missouri House could debate a bill this week that would enact some changes to how lobbying is conducted and disclosed in Jefferson City.

Currently, there are no limits on how much a lawmaker can receive in gifts from lobbyists. The gifts from lobbyists can include anything from food and drinks to expensive travel to sports tickets. Altogether, lobbyists spend about $1 million each year on the gifts.

A bill by state Rep. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, would make some changes to lobbying practices, but it wouldn't be the sweeping ethics reform that many have called for.

On the Trail: Missouri lawmakers' rocky relationship with 'local control'

By May 31, 2015
House Minority Leader Jake Hummel, D-St. Louis, and Rep. John Rizzo, D-Kansas City, meet the press after the House adjourned for the year in May. Both men voted to dissolve foreclosure mediation ordinances in 2013.
Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Public Radio

Republicans aren’t often compared to Russian communists. But that’s what happened recently after GOP members of the Missouri House helped pass legislation pre-empting cities from banning plastic bags, raising minimum wages or requiring certain work benefits. House Minority Leader Jake Hummel accused his Republican colleagues in a statement of believing that “Soviet-style central state planning is superior to local control.”

Nixon signs first ethics bill of 2016, Missouri House passes another

By Apr 14, 2016
Tim Bommel|Missouri House Communications

The first of several ethics proposals to come out of the Missouri legislature this year has been signed into law.

Gov. Jay Nixon signed House Bill 1983 during a brief ceremony in his state Capitol office. It bars lawmakers and other elected officials from hiring each other as paid political consultants.

Six ethics proposals could be set for final passage when the Missouri Senate starts work Monday

By Feb 15, 2016

The Missouri Senate is poised to pass the first major set of bills of the season: Six ethics bills are scheduled for a vote on the Senate floor Monday.