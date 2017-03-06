Program at St. Louis Children's Hospital tries to keep kids from returning

    A program at St. Louis Children's Hospital is trying to keep children from becoming repeat victims of violence.
St. Louis Children's Hospital is working to help kids avoid being a repeat victim of violence.

Margie Batek, the supervisor of social work at the hospital, developed the program in 2014. She will publicly present three' years worth of data for the first time Tuesday.

Batek's program targets children between the ages of 8 and 19 who have been treated at Children's Hospital for such things as gunshot wounds or stabbings. The kids and their families are paired with a mentor — a licensed social worker — who helps them access needed services and come up with goals to meet over the course of a year. 

The mentors will  "work with them to do just about anything the child has identified as a goal," Batek said. "Maybe it's getting into college, maybe it's getting employed, positive goals they can set to hopefully teach them that if you set goals and work toward things, you can achieve a better life.

"There is more to it than being on the street and being locked into whatever activity has put you in the hospital."

Of the 382 children to whom Batek has offered services, 109 families accepted, which means they met with a mentor at least six times over a year. Fifty-three children currently ar receiving services.

The children are eligible if they were injured by an act of violence in St. Louis and St. Louis County and were treated at Children's Hospital. The hospital covers the program's costs.

None of the 38 kids who successfully completed the program, Batek said, have returned to Children's Hospital as a victim of violence, though she can't say whether they've been treated at other hospitals. She knows none of them have died from an act of violence.

"We feel really positive about the program thus far," Batek said. "At the end of our programs, we provide the children and the parent with a survey. The most common thing I get is, 'why does it just have to be for a year?' Which tells me that these are kids and families that are really benefiting."

Batek said that's part of the reason she's presenting the data to the public now, something she initially resisted, to protect those families.

"We’re three years into it now, the hospital is very committed to it, and I think that it would just be good for the public to know that there is a program that’s operating to try and help young people who’ve been involved in interpersonal violence," she said.

Batek hopes the presentation will encourage more hospitals to participate.

In churches and on front porches, counselors work to intervene before a homicide

By Dec 26, 2016
Volunteer counselors Dr. Marva Robinson, left, and Adrian Wrice discuss a case during drop-in hours in the basement of the New Northside Missionary Baptist Church.
Durrie Bouscaren | St. Louis Public Radio

In the basement of the New Northside Missionary Baptist Church, clinical psychologist Marva Robinson meets with people who know of a conflict that may escalate to violence. She trains her ear to signs of previous trauma or emotional instability. The next day, she starts making calls.

“We start the next day, with trying to make contact with individuals to see how we can have a conversation about the conflict in ways that we can resolve it,” Robinson said.

State representative co-founds alliance to prevent accidental gun deaths

By Oct 14, 2016
Toya Williams of St. Louis picked up a gun lock at the National Council of Jewish Women's Back-to-School Store Sunday, July 24, 2016. She said she liked the suggestion to wear the key around her neck.
Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio

A Missouri state representative from St. Louis County is launching a coalition to prevent the shooting deaths of children who find a loaded weapon in the home. The Children’s Firearm Safety Alliance will work with Washington University researchers to build a database tracking accidental shootings nationwide.

“First of all, you need to know what the numbers are. You need to know what the incidents are. We also need to know if adults are charged with anything in their states,” said Rep. Stacey Newman, D-Richmond Heights.

At least 95 children in the United States have been shot and killed accidentally so far this year, according to the database.

The ones who survived: Study looks at firearm injuries among children in St. Louis

By Dec 20, 2015
Susannah Lohr | St. Louis Public Radio

For a long time, physicians at the major trauma centers in St. Louis say they have cared for an alarming number of people with gunshot wounds — including many children.

“Some weeks we’ll operate more on gunshot wounds than we will for simple things like appendicitis,” said Dr. Pamela Choi, a surgery resident at Washington University.