 Public will have a chance Wednesday to weigh in on St. Louis’ residency requirement | St. Louis Public Radio

Public will have a chance Wednesday to weigh in on St. Louis’ residency requirement

By 6 hours ago
  • The St. Louis Board of Aldermen chambers on July 7, 2017.
    Members of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen will hear from the public on Wednesday whether the city should lift its residency requirement for city employees.
    File photo | Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

A St. Louis alderwoman wants to lift the requirement that St. Louis employees have to live in the city.

Carol Howard, D-14th Ward, said she introduced the measure after hearing from the director of personnel that requiring people to move into the city was making it hard to fill vacant positions.

“He said, ‘I get applications from qualified people, but they don’t live in the city and they’re not willing to relocate,’” Howard said. “Let’s just open it up and offer an incentive for people to stay in the city or move into the city, rather than making that the first criteria for hiring.”

The city charter requires anyone working full-time for the city to live in the city’s boundaries, with few exceptions. Police officers and firefighters are allowed to leave after seven years, but anyone else must remain in order to stay employed.

The residency requirement is constitutional, but Howard called it narrow-minded.

“If we’re looking to expand the city and really move to a more cosmopolitan-type, and metropolitan area, we need to open up our borders and allow people to live where they will, and maybe offer an incentive if they live in the city,” she said.

Howard said none of the city’s unions pushed her to introduce the measure, but that they support it.

A hearing on legislation eliminating the requirement is set for Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.

The charter change would also need 60 percent approval by the voters.

Follow Rachel on Twitter: @rlippmann

Tags: 
Residency
Carol Howard
St. Louis Board of Aldermen

Related Content

St. Louis city, state will take residency law dispute to the Supreme Court

By Sep 3, 2012
(Rachel Lippmann/St. Louis Public Radio)

The state of Missouri and the city of St. Louis will go in front of the state Supreme Court on Thursday to argue over who can decide where city employees live.

St. Louis Firefighters Win Court Fight Over Residency

By Nov 13, 2012
(Rachel Lippmann/St. Louis Public Radio)

Updated at 4:30 p.m. with comments from Jeff Rainford.

St. Louis city firefighters who have served at least seven years with the department will be able to move outside the city boundaries.

The Missouri Supreme Court ruled today that the Missouri Legislature was within its rights in 2010 to pass a law overriding local residency requirements for fire departments in cities where the school district is unaccredited or provisionally accredited.