 Reginald Clemons pleads guilty to Chain of Rocks murders | St. Louis Public Radio

Reginald Clemons pleads guilty to Chain of Rocks murders

By 17 hours ago
  • Reginald Clemons, pictured here during a 2012, court hearing, has pleaded guilty to the 1991 rape and murder of Julie and Robin Kerry.
    Reginald Clemons, pictured here during a 2012 court hearing, has pleaded guilty to the 1991 rape and murder of Julie and Robin Kerry.
    St. Louis Post Dispatch | Pool photo

Updated Dec. 18 at 5:10 p.m. with comments from attorneys for Clemons and former prosecutor Jennifer Joyce — A St. Louis man has admitted that he played a part in the 1991 rape and murder of two sisters on the Chain of Rocks Bridge.

Reginald Clemons pleaded guilty on Monday to robbery, two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of rape for the deaths of Julie and Robin Kerry. He will spend the rest of his life in prison. Prosecutors originally sought the death penalty.

“We hope that today brings some measure of peace to the Kerry family,” said Abigail Kohlman, an attorney for Clemons in a brief interview with St. Louis Public Radio. She would not answer questions about why Clemons dropped his long-standing claims that he had nothing to do with the murders.

The sisters were 20 and 19 in April 1991, when they and their cousin, Thomas Cummins, went to the Chain of Rocks Bridge so Julie Kerry, the older of the two sisters, could show Cummins a poem she had written. While on the bridge, they had a brief conversation with Clemons and three other men.

A short time later, the men, including Clemons, approached and surrounded the cousins. Cummins was ordered to the ground. Julie and Robin were raped repeatedly by Clemons and another co-defendant. All three were then ordered to a concrete pier below the bridge. The young women were pushed to their deaths, and Cummins was forced to jump, but survived.

In the plea deal, Clemons does not admit to being the one who pushed the sisters from the bridge. But he did say that he “did nothing to physically prevent the girls from being pushed into the river and stayed at the manhole preventing their escape.”

Clemons was convicted of murder in 1993 and sentenced to death. But the Missouri Supreme Court threw out his conviction in 2015, citing concerns that prosecutors had not turned over evidence bolstering Clemons’ claims he was beaten by police before falsely confessing to the crimes.

In 2016, Jennifer Joyce, then the circuit attorney in St. Louis, announced she would again try Clemons for the Kerry sisters’ deaths, and seek the death penalty. But she said a deal to take a death sentence off the table in exchange for a guilty plea was available for years.

“I’m relieved that he’s never going to get out of prison, and I am somewhat happy for the family that this is over,” Joyce said in an interview.  “I’m just heartbroken for them that they had to go through this kind of torture for 20 years before this guy eventually admitted what he did.”

After Joyce announced she would not run for another term as prosecutor, the attorney general’s office took over prosecution of the case.

“I hope that this guilty plea brings some measure of peace to the Kerry and Cummins families and the community as a whole,” attorney general Josh Hawley said in an emailed statement. “Violent acts like this will be prosecuted and perpetrators will not go unpunished in Missouri.”

One of Clemons’ co-defendants, Marlin Gray was executed in 2005. Antonio Richardson had his sentence commuted to life without parole to bring it in line with a 2002 U.S. Supreme Court ruling which mandates that juries, not judges, should hand down death sentences.

The fourth defendant, Daniel Winfrey, was 15 at the time of the crimes. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, rape and armed robbery in September 1992, and was sentenced to no more than 30 years in prison in exchange for his truthful testimony. He was paroled in June 2007, but had his parole revoked in 2011 and again in 2012, and is currently incarcerated at the Farmington Correctional Facility.

Follow Rachel on Twitter: @rlippmann

Tags: 
Reginald Clemons
Death Penalty
Top Stories

Related Content

Judge names Missouri attorney general as special prosecutor in Clemons murder case

By Dec 30, 2016
The Chain of Rocks bridge
Chris Yunker | Flickr

Updated at 12:00 p.m. with comments from Clemons' supporters. — Missouri's attorney general will be taking over the retrials of Reginald Clemons.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison granted the request of circuit attorney Jennifer Joyce late Thursday evening, agreeing that the turnover that happens after an election had left her office understaffed and unable to prosecute the case.

Clemons will face new trial for 1991 Chain of Rocks murders

By Jan 25, 2016
Reginald Clemons in 2014
Missouri Department of Corrections

Updated at 4:50 p.m. with comments from Justice for Reggie campaign. A man whose death sentence and murder convictions were overturned by the Missouri Supreme Court in November will face a new trial.

Reginald Clemons was convicted in 1993 of murdering Julie and Robin Kerry, who were raped and thrown off the Chain of Rocks bridge in April 1991. The state Supreme Court last year threw out Clemons' first-degree murder convictions, saying prosecutors had failed to turn over evidence that lent weight to Clemons' claims that he had been assaulted by police before confessing.

On Monday, St. Louis prosecutor Jennifer Joyce announced she would try the case again, and again seek the death penalty.

Missouri Supreme Court tosses out murder conviction and death sentence against Reginald Clemons

By Nov 24, 2015
Marshall Griffin | St. Louis Public Radio

Reginald Clemons may get a new trial.

In a 4-to-3 decision Tuesday, the Missouri Supreme Court tossed out both his conviction and death sentence in the 1991 rape and murders of sisters Julie and Robin Kerry on the Chain of Rocks Bridge in St. Louis. The sisters, who were 20 and 19, had brought a visiting cousin to the bridge to show him a poem they had written. The cousin was the only one who survived being pushed from the bridge into the Mississippi River.

Clemons's supporters question integrity of prosecution

By Sep 21, 2012

A judge is considering evidence in the death penalty case of Reginald Clemons after four days of testimony this week.

During a press conference Friday morning, Clemons’s parents stood alongside representatives from the ACLU, and the NAACP, to condemn what they call a broken justice system that’s responsible for sending their son to death row.

Clemons was convicted for the 1991 rape and murder of 20-year-old Julie Kerry and 19-year-old Robin Kerry.

Bishop Reynolds Thomas is Clemons father. He says the justice system is corrupt.

Gov. Greitens postpones Marcellus Williams’ execution due to new DNA evidence

By Aug 22, 2017
An illustration of Missouri death-row inmate Marcellus Williams.
Rici Hoffarth | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated at 5:15 p.m. with McCulloch statement — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens cited new DNA evidence in postponing Tuesday’s scheduled execution of Marcellus Williams.

Greitens also will appoint a five-member board of inquiry that will include retired Missouri judges. That hasn’t happened since 1997, according to Greitens spokesman Parker Briden.