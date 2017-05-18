 Regional agreement could boost safety on MetroLink | St. Louis Public Radio

Regional agreement could boost safety on MetroLink

By 37 minutes ago
  • Metrolink 2014
    A new agreement among the three agencies that fund MetroLink is meant to boost safety on the system, but St. Louis County Council members are skeptical it will change anything.
    Paul Sableman | Flickr

The three counties that fund MetroLink signed an agreement Thursday they say will help keep the train system safe.

The deal among the city of St. Louis, and St. Louis and St. Clair counties, would eventually put all law enforcement officers assigned to patrol MetroLink under the command of one person. Eventually, those police and sheriffs' deputies also would get the authority to work anywhere on the system, a process known as cross deputization.

In addition to centralizing law enforcement, the memorandum of understanding also calls for the construction of a new headquarters for the transit task force, and a working group that includes prosecutors, rider advocates and the union. It was the product of nearly six months of discussion.

Some members of the St. Louis County Council, however, were skeptical about the document and what it could do. The council held the first in a series of meetings Thursday to probe safety on the Metro system.

"Is there anything in this memorandum of understand that says to us, you're putting some things in place that will really impact the crime that is being committed on the MetroLink?" asked Hazel Erby, a Democratic council member from University City.

"Yes ma'am," answered St. Louis County Police Capt. Scott Melies, who is set to lead the task force. "The entire document speaks to the goal of everyone to make rider safety a top priority. This entire document basically tries to streamline policing, make it more efficient, make it better all across the board."

Erby's colleague on the council, Ernie Trakas, called the document nothing more than a "wish list."

"Nobody’s bound by it. I think that’s abundantly clear based on the  representations made here today," said Trakas, a Republican from South County. "So there is no agreement for any unified central command. There’s a hope that maybe that will happen for a time, or not.”"

Trakas and other council members were also frustrated that the agreement did not require more police officers on the trains.

Follow Rachel on Twitter: @rlippmann

Tags: 
MetroLink
John Nations
St. Louis County Council
Top Stories

Related Content

After 2 recent homicides, MetroLink looks to get riders’ safety back on track

By May 12, 2017
Officials are considering the addition of turnstiles to the MetroLink system.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Two homicides on or near MetroLink trains less than a month apart this year put crime on the transit system back in the spotlight, to the point that officials set aside $20 million for public safety and changed how the system that spans the Metro East and the St. Louis area is policed.

Those efforts and talk of adding turnstiles will mean nothing, however, if the people who ride the rails and buses don’t feel safe. Plus, closing off the system by adding turnstiles will take millions of dollars and several years.

Officials: MetroLink security a top priority after recent shootings; turnstiles likely

By Apr 12, 2017
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

The leaders of St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Clair County say they are working with law enforcement to make it safer to ride MetroLink.

After meeting privately for more than an hour Wednesday, St. Louis Mayor-elect Lyda Krewson, St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger and St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern said they have a framework to improve security along the light-rail line that connects the three counties.

Transit agency to boost security on MetroLink after 2nd homicide in month

By Apr 6, 2017
MetroLink train at station
File photo | Chris McDaniel | St. Louis Public Radio

Officials are considering "all options" to make the MetroLink system safer after the second fatal shooting on the light rail system in two months, the head of St. Louis' public transit agency said Thursday.