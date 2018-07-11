 Regional Arts Commission awards $3.8 million in grants, but cuts many groups | St. Louis Public Radio

Regional Arts Commission awards $3.8 million in grants, but cuts many groups

By 12 hours ago

The Regional Arts Commission will award $3.8 million in grants to 125 arts organizations in St. Louis, the organization announced Wednesday.

But a shift in the commission’s priorities means many established groups are now shut out. The commission, which receives a portion of the city’s occupancy tax on visitors to hotels and motels, will not fund 40 arts organizations that received RAC grants in 2017.

That's not the result of a big cut in funding; this year, fewer groups will share a pot that is just $155,904 less than last year's awards.

RAC Executive Director Felicia Shaw said she has been tightening the grant process since taking over the job from the organization’s founder, Jill McGuire, in 2015. It was time to make sure organizations looking for grants truly met all the criteria stipulated in application materials, she said.

“It’s just being accountable," Shaw said, "and saying that when you receive public funds, which is the people’s funds, what are you going to do with it? Do you have a strong organizational management? Do you have a board? Do you have a budget that’s balanced? Are you making a difference in the community that matters to St. Louisans?”

The funding changes don't sit well with Scott Miller, founder and artistic director of New Line Theatre, a small troupe that presents musicals with a political edge. It received a $12,000 grant from RAC last year  —  a big deal to an organization with an annual budget of about $100,000, Miller said.

It has received an annual RAC grant for nearly three decades, since before the company staged its first show.

For Miller, the group's rejected grant application this year came as a shock.

“We were obviously worthy of funding for the past 27 years, but suddenly not this year," he said. "It’s going to make it extremely tough."

Miller said the message from RAC was simple: When the commission sized up New Line’s application and considered its onstage work, the troupe simply didn’t make the cut.

RAC Executive Director Felicia Shaw said it was time to tighten up her group's evaluation of grant requests.
Credit Nancy Fowler

Shaw said that beyond looking at organizational health, the Regional Arts Commision now puts greater emphasis on its assessment of the quality of a group’s artistic output, and its ability to document its creative success.

“Most of all,” she said, “what is the artistic quality of your work? Can you demonstrate that your work is growing in quality? Are you winning awards? Are you being recognized for the work that you do? Are your audiences growing? Are you competitive with other organizations like yours?”

The commission, she said, aims to help the most deserving organizations thrive, rather than spread around its funding so that “everybody gets a dollar.”

Each applicant is scored on a scale of 1 to 4 by a volunteer committee. The grants announced this week complement other monies distributed directly to artists.

St. Louis’ Regional Arts Commission fellowship awards reach $1 million after 5th round

By Feb 12, 2018
Visual artist and RAC grantee Ellie Balk works on a mural. She hopes to use some of her RAC fellowship money to create a workbook to demystify the process of creating public art.
Michael Toolan

The Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis has reached a major milestone in a program supporting local artists.

In 2013, RAC began awarding $20,000 to 10 Artist Fellows. Today, the group announced its fifth round of grants, bringing the total to $1 million.

3 women who arrived in 2015 to run the arts are finding a home in St. Louis

By Dec 28, 2015
Regional Arts Commission executive director Felicia Shaw, Pulitzer director Cara Starke and St. Louis Symphony president Marie-Hélène Bernard
Regional Arts Commission, Pulitzer Arts Foundaiton and St. Louis Symphony

Three women who moved to St. Louis this year to head up major arts organizations are praising the area for assets ranging from architecture to sports teams. But all three agreed on one perk: the food.

Retiring RAC co-founder Jill McGuire looks at history, future of the arts in St. Louis

By Apr 6, 2015
Alex Heuer / St. Louis Public Radio

After three decades, Jill McGuire of St. Louis’ Regional Arts Commission will leave her post as executive director on Friday, April 10.

McGuire co-founded RAC in 1985 to help fund and support the arts in St. Louis. Since then, the nonprofit has awarded $90 million to artists and institutions, according to McGuire.

Paintings? Public Art? Performances? Regional Arts Commission wants your input

By Willis Ryder Arnold Jun 29, 2017
An artist or advocate stands before a wall of sticky notes at RAC in 2014 artists and advocates gathered at RAC to discuss the roll of the artist in social justice movements following the shooting death of Michael Brown Jr.
File Photo | Willis Ryder Arnold | St. Louis Public Radio

People in the St. Louis region will soon have a chance to let arts advocates and funders know how to better connect with the public.

Last week, the Regional Arts Commission, or RAC, launched an initiative to bridge the gap between area residents and the arts community. 

“It’s really more about just being more aligned with what is relevant for the community today and not just based on the way we did business more than 30 years ago,” RAC Executive Director Felicia Shaw said.