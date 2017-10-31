Relatives describe pattern of negligence at St. Louis Veteran’s Home

Missed medications. Falsified records. A veteran with dementia placed in a scalding hot shower, unable to move.

One by one, concerned family members and employees of the St. Louis Veteran’s Home — some angry, others in tears — took to a microphone at North Kirkwood Middle School late Monday. They alleged that the 300-bed facility in north St. Louis County is so mismanaged that its care of aging residents amounts to neglect.

Organizers distributed packets of letters from the families of eight patients, several employees and a physician group, which they said have been shared with Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

“We have discovered a pattern of mistreatment, abuse and neglect that is shocking,” said Rick Stream, a former Missouri state representative who gathered the testimony with Dory Poholsky, who was tipped off to the conditions in the veteran's home by a friend staying there.

The facility’s administrator, Rolando Carter, could not be immediately reached for comment. He told the St. Louis Post Dispatch that the concerns were “very minor in nature,” and that he had met with several families about their concerns. A recent Department of Veterans Affairs survey found the facility in compliance with federal standards.

