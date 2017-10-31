 Relatives describe pattern of negligence at St. Louis Veteran’s Home | St. Louis Public Radio

Relatives describe pattern of negligence at St. Louis Veteran’s Home

By 2 minutes ago
  • Veterans Home resident Curtis Washington, who served during the Korean War, shares his concerns. His wife Sandra holds the microphone.
    Veterans Home resident Curtis Washington, who served during the Korean War, shares his concerns. His wife Sandra holds the microphone.
    Durrie Bouscaren | St. Louis Public Radio

Missed medications. Falsified records. A veteran with dementia placed in a scalding hot shower, unable to move.

One by one, concerned family members and employees of the St. Louis Veteran’s Home — some angry, others in tears — took to a microphone at North Kirkwood Middle School late Monday. They alleged that the 300-bed facility in north St. Louis County is so mismanaged that its care of aging residents amounts to neglect.

Organizers distributed packets of letters from the families of eight patients, several employees and a physician group, which they said have been shared with Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

“We have discovered a pattern of mistreatment, abuse and neglect that is shocking,” said Rick Stream, a former Missouri state representative who gathered the testimony with Dory Poholsky, who was tipped off to the conditions in the veteran's home by a friend staying there. 

The facility’s administrator, Rolando Carter, could not be immediately reached for comment. He told the St. Louis Post Dispatch that the concerns were “very minor in nature,” and that he had met with several families about their concerns. A recent Department of Veterans Affairs survey found the facility in compliance with federal standards. 

This post will be updated. Follow Durrie on Twitter: @durrieB.  

Tags: 
Veterans
Nursing Homes
Seniors
Top Stories

Related Content

Seven dead from Legionnaires' disease at Quincy veterans' home

By , & Sep 1, 2015
Front entrance to the Illinois Veterans' Home-Quincy. Seven have died in an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease.
Jason Parrott | Tri States Public Radio

Illinois has confirmed three more deaths from Legionnaires' disease at a Quincy veterans' home, increasing the number of fatalities from the outbreak to seven. 

Officials have so far diagnosed 39 people with the disease and tests are pending for other residents. The veterans' home is working with the state and county health departments as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to find the source.

With less money and more demand, programs for seniors suffer

By Aug 13, 2008
Volunteers pack up meals to be delivered to seniors at the Carondelet Senior Center in south St. Louis. 2008. 200 pixels
Amelia Flood | St. Louis Beacon archive

This post first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon: August 13, 2008 - They call them "meal holidays" or "dark days."

As costs have risen faster than funding, some social service agencies are facing tough decisions about providing meals for the senior citizens who rely on them. Others are looking for ways to keep afloat as demands for help multiply faster than the dollars coming into their coffers.

St. Louis Elders Spur Boom In Care Facilities

By May 4, 2014
Joseph Leahy / St. Louis Public Radio

Perhaps the most visible sign of St. Louis’ baby boomers growing old is the local construction surge of senior licensed care facilities. Over the past three years, construction, renovation and expansion projects in the metro area have added up to nearly one quarter of a billion dollars with more development on the way.