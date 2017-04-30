 Rep. Dean Plocher on statewide term limits — and the governor’s ethics agenda | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
Politically Speaking

Rep. Dean Plocher on statewide term limits — and the governor’s ethics agenda

By 35 minutes ago
  • Dean Plocher, April 2017
    Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum welcomes state Rep. Dean Plocher to the program for the first time.

 

The Des Peres Republican was elected in late 2015 to fill former House Speaker John Diehl’s unexpired term. The 89th House District includes parts of Town & Country, Huntleigh, Des Peres and Country Life Acres.

 

 


 

Plocher, who operates his own law firm in Clayton, had planned to run for the seat after Diehl was forced to leave office due to term limits. But Diehl resigned earlier than expected in 2015 amid a scandal involving a 19-year-old intern.

 

Ultimately, Plocher beat out two other candidates to secure the Republican nomination in the special election. He defeated Democratic Al Gerber by 20 percentage points, and was re-elected last year by a wide margin.

 

Plocher serves as the vice chairman of the House Utilities Committee, and is on the the House Economic Development Committee and the Special Committee on Urban Issues.

 

Here's what Plocher had to say during the show:

  • He is sponsoring a constitutional amendment to impose term limits on the lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general and auditor. It’s an idea that has Republican Gov. Eric Greitens’ support. “I don’t like carveouts,” he said. “I think what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.”
  • He is also looking into changing how term limits work in the legislature. He’s proposed allowing someone to serve for 12 years in the House or Senate and an additional four years in the other chamber. Currently, lawmakers can only serve a maximum of eight years in the House and eight years in the Senate.
  • Plocher said he supports the idea of requiring politically active nonprofit groups to reveal their contributors. Several of Greitens’ campaign staffers started A New Missouri, a 501(c)(4) that’s attacked GOP Sen. Rob Schaaf. “I think my constituents probably do want to know who’s donating money to me and who’s getting large checks from corporations,” he said.
  • During the last two weeks of session, Plocher is hoping for finality on a bill establishing a prescription drug monitoring program. He also expects intense debate over a Senate bill that would make it harder for employees to prove discrimination when fired from a job.

 

Follow Jason Rosenbaum on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

 

Follow Dean Plocher on Twitter: @deanplocher

 

Music: “Danger! High Voltage” by Electric Six

 

Tags: 
Dean Plocher
Politically Speaking
Missouri General Assembly 2017

Related Content

St. Louis County Republicans choose Plocher as nominee to replace Diehl

By Aug 19, 2015
Republican GOP - RIGHT WIDTH - also avail. gopelephantleft
Wikipedia

Republican leaders in St. Louis County’s 89th state House District needed only one ballot to choose lawyer Dean Plocher overwhelmingly as their nominee to replace former House Speaker John Diehl. 

Diehl, R-Town and Country, resigned in disgrace last May because of his sexually explicit text messages with a college-age intern.

Plocher handily defeated two other contenders — former state Rep. Cole McNary and lawyer Tom Nations — in balloting Tuesday night at the Town and Country City Hall.

Politically Speaking: Sen. Bill Eigel wants lawmakers thinking differently on transportation

By Apr 20, 2017
Sen. Bill Eigel, April 2017
Marshall Griffin | St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum welcomes Sen. Bill Eigel back to the program.

Democratic Leader Walsh on minority role in legislative home stretch

By & Apr 9, 2017
Gina Walsh, April 2017
Carolina Hidalgo I St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Jo Mannies are pleased to welcome back Senate Minority Leader Gina Walsh.

 

The Bellefontaine Neighbors Democrat is the leader of Senate Democratic Caucus, which has shrunk in recent years to nine members after Republicans took over scores of seats in outstate Missouri. Even though Republicans outnumber Democrats in the Senate, the minority party can still use the filibuster to block or force changes to legislation.

 