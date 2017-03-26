 Replacements coming for headstones broken by vandals at Jewish cemetery in University City | St. Louis Public Radio

Replacements coming for headstones broken by vandals at Jewish cemetery in University City

By 1 hour ago
  • Workers with Rosenbloom Monuments Company re-set headstones at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery on Tuesday morning. (Feb. 21, 2017)
    Workers with Rosenbloom Monuments Company re-set headstones at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery on Feb. 21, 2017.
    File photo |Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Except for a few broken gravestones and scattered painted pebbles, no visible signs of last month’s vandalism at a Jewish cemetery in University City remain.

Within three days, workers uprighted most of the 154 toppled monuments at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery and resealed them to their bases.

“There was a hand of God in it,” cemetery director Anita Feigenbaum said. “During this whole time, until everything was settled, we didn’t have one funeral. Now, we get 30 to 40 percent of all the Jewish funerals [in the region], and there were 15 funerals during that time.”

Feigenbaum said Rosenbloom Monument Company also dropped everything to help repair the damage.

A few broken gravestones remain because making replacements takes time. The cemetery also had to make an attempt to contact the families before replacing them.

“In a cemetery, the stones don’t belong to the cemetery. The stones belong to the family. We don’t take responsibility or liability; it’s the family,” Feigenbaum said. “But here you have something that happened and we want very much to help. So legally we have to reach out to the families.

“We had international exposure, which allowed countless people to contact us to find out about their families," she said. "So that covers reasonable attempt to reach the families.”

Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery plans to replace all 16 broken gravestones with a thicker, higher quality granite. Rosenbloom monuments has records of what was written on the stones. Feigenbaum said all the orders have been placed, but making replacements takes at least three months.

Because law enforcement officials haven’t notified cemetery officials of any persons of interest, Feigenbaum said she is trying to avoid assigning a motive.

“Whatever the case — whoever and how many people did it — it is criminal. It is a lack of common decency. It is a lack of values,” she said. “It is considerate and violates our sense of calm. It’s a terrible thing they did.”

In a colorful variation on the Jewish practice of placing small stones or pebbles on top of gravestones as a sign of remembrance, the 154 damaged monuments are each marked by a painted stone. 

Feigenbaum said an 8-year-old girl from Florida sent the stones to remember a relative buried at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery. Local school children placed the stones on the monuments damaged by vandals.

Sabine Adler of Deutschlandradio contributed to this report.

Follow Camille on Twitter: @cmpcamille

Tags: 
Jewish cemetery
Vandalism
Top Stories

Related Content

Interfaith leaders double down against religious intolerance after Jewish cemetery vandalism

By Feb 27, 2017
A crowd waits to enter Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery for a volunteer clean-up event in February 2017.
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

In the wake of vandalism at a historic Jewish cemetery last week, the St. Louis region showed an outpouring of solidarity that reflects its long-standing interfaith relationships.

But some faith leaders also said they have renewed urgency to build on these existing bridges and further spread their message of tolerance to a region of diverse religions and backgrounds.

‘When does it stop?’ Discussing the recent spate of actions against St. Louis' Jewish community

By Feb 23, 2017
Karen Aroesty, Lynne Wittels and Andrew Rehfeld joined St. Louis on the Air on Thursday to discuss the recent spate of threats against the Jewish community in St. Louis.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

While the more than 150 headstones that were toppled and damaged at one of the oldest Jewish cemeteries in St. Louis have all now been righted, waiting only to be resealed, the damage still felt in St. Louis’ Jewish community is palpable. This weekend’s actions have compounded the emotional damage from a recurring spate of national and local threats made against the Jewish community, including a January bomb threat to St. Louis’ own Jewish Community Center.

While visiting St. Louis area, Pence, Greitens condemn vandalism at Jewish cemetery

By & Feb 22, 2017
Adrian Levin, of St. Louis County, visits Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery to check on the headstones of his wife's relatives. (Feb. 21, 2017)
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Vice President Mike Pence is speaking out against an act of vandalism this past weekend that left 154 gravestones toppled at one of Missouri's oldest Jewish cemeteries.

Pence made a surprise stop at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City on Wednesday afternoon, where more than 700 people gathered to help clean up and attend an interfaith vigil.

Pence said the outpouring of support showed "the heart of the state."

More than 150 headstones damaged at Jewish cemetery in University City; authorities investigating

By Feb 21, 2017
Workers with Rosenbloom Monuments Company re-set headstones at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery on Tuesday morning.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated 10:15 p.m. with additional information from the cemetery. — The Jewish community throughout the St. Louis area is trying to understand what’s behind an act of vandalism that left 154 gravestones toppled in one of the oldest Jewish cemeteries in the state of Missouri.

The damage happened some time over the weekend and was first noticed by workers making the rounds at the University City cemetery on Monday morning, according to Chesed Shel Emeth’s executive director, Anita Feigenbaum. 