Saint Louis University tries again with makeover of Billiken mascot

By 24 minutes ago
  • Saint Louis University's newest version of the Billiken mascot, unveiled Wed., Jan. 25, 2017.
    View Slideshow 1 of 3
    Saint Louis University unveiled its newest version of the Billiken mascot on Wednesday.
    Saint Louis University
  • SLU's new version of its Billiken mascot as of September 2016
    View Slideshow 2 of 3
    The Billiken Saint Louis University introduced in September 2016 was quickly panned and retired.
    Bill Barrett | provided by SLU
  • Saint Louis University Billiken
    View Slideshow 3 of 3
    Older versions of Saint Louis University's Billiken mascot, like this one, were generally softer and more welcoming, alumni say.
    Saint Louis University Madrid Campus | Flickr | http://bit.ly/1RNRVMH

That old adage about not succeeding the first time and trying again certainly applies to Saint Louis University's mascot.

On Wednesday night, the university unveiled its new Billiken mascot, which is a re-do of a re-do.

The school first revamped its mythical symbol last September, but it was quickly met with disgust and jeers. 

The Billiken has been the SLU mascot for decades. But older versions were softer and more welcoming. The version released in the fall had sharper lines and a more menacing look. It spurred hundreds of comments on social media from alumni and current students.

"It’s kind of creepy looking," Quin Brudney told St. Louis Public Radio at the time. Matthew Graham described it as "something you’d see in a child’s nightmare."

The Billiken introduced, and quickly retired, by Saint Louis University in September, 2016.
Credit Bill Barrett | provided by SLU

The negative feedback prompted SLU President Fred Pestello to order a do-over, saying he was listening to the college community.

The university says it received feedback from 17,000 people in a November poll to inform its new design. Traits the school sought included being lovable, popular, entertaining, competitive and unique.

The latest version still has a grimace and a sharper face than the one most alumni recall. This time, though, both of its eyes are open and its mouth isn’t. Additionally, it's no longer half grey, but completely white, like many previous iterations.

The history of the Billiken as Saint Louis University's mascot is debated and dates back more than a century. You can see a slideshow of the Billiken through the years at SLU's website. 

Dale Singer contributed reporting.

Follow Ryan on Twitter: @rpatrickdelaney

Tags: 
Saint Louis University
Higher Education
Education
Billiken
Top Stories

Related Content

Help wanted! SLU seeks advice on Billiken 3.0

By Nov 1, 2016
SLU's new version of its Billiken mascot as of September 2016
Bill Barrett | provided by SLU

Stung by the negative reception given its recent revamping of the Billiken mascot, Saint Louis University wants public input for a do-over.

SLU President Fred Pestello resorted to his favorite communication channel, Twitter, on Tuesday in a politically themed presentation titled "Decision 2016." It directs anyone interested in helping to shape Billiken 3.0 to an online poll to give views on the color, eyes, hairdo and other features on the upcoming revision.

A new new Billiken? SLU says it listened to critics

By Oct 4, 2016
The new Billiken mascot introduced in September 2016.
Bill Barrett/provided by SLU

The new Saint Louis University mascot is turning out to be a lot like New Coke.

After the revamped Billiken was introduced last month to a barrage of criticism, with adjectives like “petrifying,” “terrifying” and “the laughing stock of the nation,” SLU President Fred Pestello took to Twitter Tuesday to hint broadly that the new Billiken is in for big changes.

New SLU Billiken mascot gets cheers — and a lot of jeers

By Sep 22, 2016
SLU's new version of its Billiken mascot as of September 2016
Bill Barrett | provided by SLU

Saint Louis University wanted its new Billiken mascot to be a little edgier, but based on reaction after it was introduced earlier this week, the school may have fallen over the edge.

Comments on Facebook, numbering more than 600 by Thursday morning, were overwhelmingly negative, starting with a mild “This is not ok” and going swiftly downhill from there. Signatures on an online petition calling on SLU President Fred Pestello to bring back the older, cuddlier version rose quickly past 1,500.