 Scooter share program launch crashes in St. Louis | St. Louis Public Radio

Scooter share program launch crashes in St. Louis

By 1 hour ago
  • Bird, an electric scooter share program that launched Thursday morning in St. Louis, is temporarily on hold. According to the city of St. Louis officials, the company dropped off scooters throughout St. Louis without a permit from the city. July 2018
    Bird, an electric scooter share program that launched Thursday morning in St. Louis, is temporarily on hold. According to the city of St. Louis officials, the company dropped off scooters throughout St. Louis without a permit from the city.
    Provided | Bird

Some St. Louisans might have noticed motorized scooters around the city on Thursday morning. Bird, a low-cost, electric vehicle sharing company, launched the scooter share program this week.

The problem is the company didn’t notify anyone in the city.

According to city officials, Bird dropped off scooters at several locations in St. Louis without the approval or knowledge of the city.

Deanna Venker, the city’s commissioner of traffic, said Bird doesn’t have a permit to operate its business in the city. She said the city has been in contact with the company, but in the meantime the scooter sharing program has been put on hold.

“We’ve asked Bird to remove them from our premises,” Venker said. “They have until the end of the day to do so until they receive their permit and business license.”

Bird allows users to download an app so that riders can pay to use a scooter to get to their destination. Riders must pay $1 to start and an additional 15 cents per minute. The scooter’s top speed is 15 mph and can last roughly 15 miles on a full charge. The company said it’s operating in 20 cities nationwide.

Bird announced on Thursday morning that it had placed the dock-free scooters in several St. Louis neighborhoods including Downtown, Fairground Park, Old North St. Louis, O’Fallon Park and Soulard.

This year, the bike share program LimeBike came to St. Louis. LimeBike is also in the process of rolling out scooters. Venker said while Bird’s introduction to St. Louis had a rough start, the city is open to having Bird help residents with their commute.

“We’re not wanting to burn bridges here, because I think this program can be very successful,” Venker said. “We just need to … get them back on track so that they understand we have rules and regulations and we’re going to follow them.”

A Bird spokesperson said the company has turned in paperwork. In a statement, the company said it's “working closely with the city.”

Follow Marissanne on Twitter: @Marissanne2011

Tags: 
LimeBike
Bird
Scooter share
St. Louis Bike Share

Related Content

How to join LimeBike’s low-income rider program

By May 25, 2018
LimeBike
Kae Petrin | St. Louis Public Radio

Low-income St. Louisans now have a cheaper way to rent a ride from LimeBike.

At the beginning of April, LimeBike and another bikeshare company, Ofo, introduced their colorful bicycles to St. Louis. Normally, it costs $1 for 30 minutes to ride a LimeBike or $1 an hour to ride an Ofo bike.

Both companies have said they value social equality. To make their bikes more accessible for low-income riders, LimeBike and Ofo offer options — like text-to-unlock services — that don’t require smartphones or credit cards.

From helmets to courtesy to critical mass: A conversation about bike safety in St. Louis

By May 15, 2018
LimeBike
Kae Petrin | St. Louis Public Radio

The month of May is National Bike Month, and St. Louis just launched a bike-share initiative, with two companies – LimeBike and Ofo – now operating dockless systems in the region.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh led a conversation on the topic of bike safety in light of the recent arrival of the bright yellow and green bikes around town and the presence of more cyclists in general on local streets as temperatures climb.

St. Louis hopes ‘dockless’ bike share program will begin this year

By Feb 2, 2018
St. Louis is accepting applications for a company to operate a "dockless" bike share system in the city. Officials hope a service will be operating some time this year.
CityofStPete | Flickr

St. Louis officials are shifting gears to bring a bike share program to city residents and visitors.

The St. Louis Board of Alderman Friday approved the permit application to run what’s known as a “dockless” bike share program. Alderman Scott Ogilvie, D-24th Ward, the bill’s sponsor, is hopeful a company will be up and pedaling later this year.