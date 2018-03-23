 Second half of Missouri’s 2018 session kicks off Monday | St. Louis Public Radio

Second half of Missouri’s 2018 session kicks off Monday

By Mar 23, 2018
  • The Missouri Capitol, shown here in a May 2017 photo.
    The Missouri Capitol, shown here in a May 2017 photo.
    File photo | Jo Mannies | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri lawmakers return to Jefferson City next week to begin the second half of the 2018 legislative session.

House Speaker Todd Richardson, R-Poplar Bluff, said his chamber will spend the bulk of their first week back debating the fiscal year 2019 state budget and voting it over to the Senate.

“It’s a budget that is balanced; it’s a budget that fully funds the (K-12) education formula, and it’s a budget that restores deep cuts to higher education,” Richardson said.

But Democrats, including Crystal Quade of Springfield, say the roughly $28.8 billion proposed budget contains no attempts to restore cuts made last year for in-home health care services.

“It wasn’t discussed at all by House budget writers – we spent 11 hours in that room, and it never came up once,” she said. “I am hoping that the majority party is not trying to forget that that was such a serious conversation and that we still have folks suffering every single day.”

Republican leaders in the Senate are placing a high priority on cutting the state income tax. Majority Floor Leader Mike Kehoe, R-Jefferson City, said their bill would also raise the state’s fuel tax to provide more funding for roads and bridges.

“The 10-cent gas tax, along with the indexing, was put on the (Senate) tax bill; and Representative Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield, has a similar tax bill with a different funding mechanism that has to do with (user) fees,” Kehoe said. “I’m for ‘E, all of the above,’ whatever can make it to the finish line.”

Senate Republicans also plan to spend the second half working on reducing the number of so-called frivolous lawsuits filed in Missouri, a process known as tort reform. They also plan to resume debate on several bills designed to lessen the influence of labor unions in Missouri.

Also due during the second half of the 2018 session: a report from the House committee investigating the indictment of Gov. Eric Greitens on an invasion of privacy charge. Committee members have an April 9 deadline, but chairman Jay Barnes, R-Jefferson City, reminded the media recently that they have the authority to extend the investigation period if needed.

Follow Marshall on Twitter: @MarshallGReport

Tags: 
2018 Missouri General Assembly
Missouri budget
in home health care
Fuel Excise Tax

Related Content

State Rep. Cloria Brown dies after battle with cancer

By Mar 19, 2018
State Rep. Cloria Brown
File photo I Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Public Radio

By her own admission, Cloria Brown didn’t expect to get involved in Missouri politics. But after a highly successful business career, Brown felt it was the right time to give back to her community in south St. Louis County.

“I never had any political ambitions,” Brown said during a 2015 edition of Politically Speaking. “But I didn’t want the job to just be given to someone. And I thought I represented the area pretty well. I was doing service, and I said, 'This is another way to serve.’”

Halftime arrives for Missouri 2018 legislative session

By Mar 16, 2018
Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri lawmakers have left Jefferson City for their annual spring break.

Republican leaders are touting their accomplishments and suggesting that the scandal surrounding Gov. Eric Greitens has had little effect on the day-to-day business of the legislature.

Politically Speaking: Breaking down the legal, legislative and political twists in Greitens saga

By , & Mar 9, 2018
Gov. Eric Greitens speaks to reporters at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery on Feb. 22, 2017.
File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

As Gov. Eric Greitens’ legal and political future continues to dominate the headlines, Politically Speaking is launching a standalone show detailing the developments in the Missouri chief executive’s saga.

St. Louis Public Radio’s political reporters will discuss what’s going on in court, the Missouri General Assembly and the electoral arena with the governor’s case. We’ll also answer your questions about the situation.