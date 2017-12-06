Senator McCaskill And Other Democrats Call On Franken To Resign

This story was updated at 1:00 p.m.

Senator Claire McCaskill, a Democrat from Missouri, has joined with a chorus of colleagues—including the majority of women in the Senate—in calling on their fellow Democrat, Senator Al Franken of Minnesota, to resign following multiple allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct.



The Missouri senator’s statement was four words on Twitter.



Al Franken should resign.— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) December 6, 2017

A spokesperson said McCaskill would likely not have any additional statement today.

By 1:15 p.m. in Washington, more than a dozen Senate Democrats had joined the call according to the Washington Post, including nine of the 16 women in the Democratic caucus. Numerous Republicans have already called for Franken’s resignation.

Franken has admitted inappropriate comments to women prior to his election as senator and apologized, but denied intentional wrongdoing. He has vowed to cooperate with a Senate Ethics Committee investigation.

The calls for Franken’s resignation come a day after Rep. John Conyers, a Michigan Democrat and the longest-serving member of the House, announced his retirement following accusations that he sexually harassed female co-workers.

McCaskill is running for re-election in 2018. Missouri Republicans have been accusing her in press releases of adhering to a double standard by condemning Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore while being less clear in condemning Franken.

Last month, McCaskill donated $30,000 in campaign funds to food banks, offsetting the amount she has received in donations from Franken since 2006.

NPR is following this developing story.

