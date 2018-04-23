 Some Missouri lawmakers not calling on Greitens to resign, despite growing legal troubles | St. Louis Public Radio

Some Missouri lawmakers not calling on Greitens to resign, despite growing legal troubles

By 33 minutes ago
  • Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens following his 2018 State of the State Address. To his right is Rep. Diane Franklin, who says her constituents are supporting the governor despite his legal troubles.
    Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens following his 2018 State of the State Address. To his right is Rep. Diane Franklin, who says her constituents are supporting the governor despite his legal troubles.
    File photo | Bill Greenblatt | UPI

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is still getting some legislative support, despite being charged on Friday with illegally obtaining a list of donors from a charity he founded years ago.

Rep. Diane Franklin, R-Camdenton, who represents portions of Fort Leonard Wood and the Lake of the Ozarks area, said the people she’s talked to in her district think Greitens is doing a good job as governor.

“I guess there’s maybe a rural and city divide on a lot of issues, and this is one of them,” she said. “The folks that I represent – as I’m out and about in the rural area – that’s how they feel about it.”

House Speaker Todd Richardson, R-Poplar Bluff, Senate President Pro-tem Ron Richard, R-Joplin, and several other Republican leaders have called on Greitens to resign. But Franklin is taking a wait-and-see approach and said she hasn’t seen any clear-cut evidence that Greitens has done anything wrong.

“We don’t have the outcome of the trial, and if we just wait we’ll have the answers to these questions and then we can act appropriately.”

Late Friday, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed another felony charge against the governor – computer tampering – based on evidence she received last week from Attorney General Josh Hawley’s investigation into whether Greitens used a donor list from The Mission Continues without its permission.

Fellow Republican, Sen. Ed Emery of Lamar, is also taking a wait-and-see approach on whether Greitens should leave office. But he suggests the governor hasn’t helped himself much by his public stances.

“I think probably the thing that may be hurting him the most is there doesn’t seem to be much of a spirit of repentance over some of the activities [he’s accused of],” Emery said. “By his own choice he did not testify to the House committee, and I don’t know whether that’s just the advice of his lawyers or what it was.”

State Rep. Kathie Conway, R-St. Charles, maintains that the governor should resign. She said his mounting legal problems are harming the legislature’s ability to conduct business.

State Rep. Kathie Conway, R-St. Charles, says Greitens should resign.
Credit Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

“The budget’s still sitting in the Senate, they’ve got to work on that – I’m an appropriations chair, [and] there’s a lot that I need to get done with that budget before we leave here,” she said. “It’s the elephant in the room, and I guess I mean by that the GOP elephant in the room. This is not a witch hunt – this is the GOP, the Republicans, and the Capitol as a whole trying to police themselves and trying do the right thing.”

Conway also thinks the controversy surrounding Greitens could harm Republican candidates running for office this fall, including the U.S. Senate contest.

“Right from the Senate race all the way down to local races, I think this is really bad for the [Republican] party,” she said.

Hawley, who has called on Greitens to resign, is hoping to challenge Democratic incumbent Claire McCaskill in November.

Greitens continues to resist calls to resign and has predicted that a jury will “prove my innocence” in next month’s invasion of privacy trial. As to the computer tampering charge, he said, “when I have my day in court, I will clear my name. People will know the truth.”

Follow Marshall on Twitter:@MarshallGReport

Tags: 
Greitens Indictment
Eric Greitens
Diane Franklin
Kathie Conway
Top Stories

Related Content

Judge orders investigator to show up Thursday to redo deposition

By 6 hours ago
Gov. Eric Greitens' defense team outside the Carnahan Courthouse in downtown St. Louis following a hearing. March 26, 2018.
File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

An investigator who interviewed several witnesses in Gov. Eric Greitens' invasion of privacy case will have to show up to be re-deposed on Thursday.

A judge also ruled that an attorney who represents a key figure in the case can't also be that investigator's attorney.

Greitens Coverage

Artwork by David Kovaluk
David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

Judge refuses to throw out felony charge against Greitens

By & Apr 19, 2018
Defense attorney Jim Bennett leaves the Carnahan Courthouse after a judge ruled he will not dismiss the case against Gov. Eric Greitens. April 19, 2018.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated April 19 at 12 p.m. with comments from circuit attorney's office — A St. Louis judge is allowing the criminal case against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to move forward, rejecting a move by the governor's lawyers to dismiss it.

Circuit Judge Rex Burlison on Thursday disagreed with defense attorneys that the conduct by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and an investigator she hired was so bad that the only way to protect Greitens’ rights to a fair trial was to dismiss the felony invasion of privacy charge. 

Top Republican legislative leaders call on Greitens to resign

By Apr 17, 2018
Sen. President Pro-tem Ron Richard, R-Joplin, and House Speaker Todd Richardson, R-Poplar Bluff
Tim Bommel | Missouri House Communications

Any remaining support Gov. Eric Greitens may have had from the Missouri legislature’s top Republican leaders is now gone.

Both House Speaker Todd Richardson, R-Poplar Bluff, and Senate President Pro-tem Ron Richard, R-Joplin, say it’s time for Greitens to step down.