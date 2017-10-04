 South Grand Boulevard recognized as Great Street in America | St. Louis Public Radio

South Grand Boulevard recognized as Great Street in America

By 21 minutes ago
  • St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson congratulates business owners and residents of South Grand Boulevard on Oct. 4, 2017.
    St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson congratulates business owners and residents of South Grand Boulevard.
    Chelsea Hoye| ST. LOUIS PUBLIC RADIO

South Grand Boulevard in St. Louis has been named one of this year's five Great Streets on the American Planning Association’s Great Places in America list.

The nonprofit organization recognizes streets and public places across the country that demonstrate "exceptional character, quality, and planning — attributes that enrich communities, facilitate economic growth, and inspire others around the country."

“It’s the stories, the memories, and the people that continue to make a street and a community great,” said Jim Drinan, CEO of the American Planning Association.

The neighborhood’s diverse businesses and an increase in walkable and bicycle-friendly streets gained the attention of the organization's leaders.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson congratulated neighborhood business owners and residents for their work to create and preserve the neighborhood.

“South Grand is truly a unique place in our city. It’s vibrant, it’s fun, lots of culture,” Krewson said. “The addition of the rain gardens, the attention that was paid to the sidewalks and the gathering spaces along South Grand have really designed a very people-friendly area.”

Community leaders gathered on Wednesday to accept and celebrate the award.

Alderwoman Megan Green, whose 15th Ward includes the South Grand area, said that even though the success of the neighborhood should be celebrated, more work needs to be done to make all of St. Louis prosperous.

“We have to come out and celebrate our successes, celebrate diverse business districts like the South Grand business district. But then get right back to work working to make sure that we really have a fair and equitable St. Louis,” Green said.

Other areas in St. Louis that have received the award include the Central West End, Forest Park, Washington Avenue, and the Delmar Loop.

