Southern Illinois University president seeking about $36 million in cuts due to state budget crisis

Updated at 4:10 p.m. March 29 with state repsonse — Southern Illinois University President Randy Dunn said Wednesday that the state's ongoing budget crisis is forcing him to propose cutting at least $30 million from the Carbondale campus, $4 million from the Edwardsville campus and $2.2 million from the School of Medicine.

In an online post, Dunn said his proposed cuts should be finalized no later than July 1 and take effect as soon as possible. The actions are necessary, he said, because the schools cannot "reasonably assume state money will be forthcoming anytime soon."

Dunn also is seeking authorization to loan "certain unrestricted funds" from the Edwardsville campus, which he described as reserves, to the Carbondale campus. He did not specify how much of the reserves would go toward SIUC, and was not immediately available for comment.

Illinois has been without a state budget for nearly two years, which has affected everything from higher education to social services. Lawmakers earlier this month canceled a vote on a so-called "grand bargain" meant to break the stalemate.

Dunn said in his post that the system's campuses "must also plan for potential additional reductions, which could become necessary in the event there is NO state funding whatsoever through the Fall 2017 semester."

Illinois' Secretary of Education, Beth Purvis, said in a statement: "Higher education has been negatively impacted by the General Assembly’s failure to pass a balanced budget, and this decision underscores the importance and urgent need for the Senate to reach a bipartisan compromise that is good for students, job creators and taxpayers."

The Carbondale and Edwardsville campuses already have seen budget cuts due to the lack of a state budget and declining enrollment.

Dunn also said he will ask the school's board of trustees to consider declaring a short-term financial emergency for the Carbondale campus, while he suggests for redesigning SIUE's courses to be more efficient and delaying the school's construction and renovation projects.

