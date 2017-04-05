A special conversation between Paul Ryan and Charlie Sykes

Tonight's Indivisible will center around Charlie Sykes' 1:1 interview with House Speaker Paul Ryan. The two Wisconsin conservatives have known each other for decades and we expect a nuanced, probing and potentially news-making conversation. The interview will begin at 7 p.m.; you can listen live online through KWMU-1 or tune to 90.7 KWMU-FM.

