In St. Charles, Trump opponents, supporters clash over his policies and behavior

Hours before President Donald Trump was expected to call for changes to the federal tax code that he claims will boost the nation’s economy, protesters gathered outside of the St. Charles Convention Center.

Nearly 100 people who oppose the president and his policies held signs that read “LIAR” and chanted slogans like “Save America, Impeach Trump.” There were clashes between people who came to support the president and those who oppose him.

But the dominant message on St. Charles streets was that Trump’s presidency has been bad for the nation, particularly members of minority groups.

Christie Dean, of St. Peters, said she came to decry Trump’s behavior and harsh rhetoric, which protesters outside the convention center say has sparked a wave of hostility against immigrants and refugees, minorities and transgender people.

“I am here because I want it known that a fascist is welcome in my town,” said Dean, who brought along her two children. “My kids know who Trump is and that they are not allowed to behave like him.

“America is greater than this, said Dean.

She also criticized the tax plan Trump and Republican leaders in Congress claim will have widespread benefits.

“The tax plan is criminal,” Dean said. “It’s a lie that giving tax breaks to corporations will amount in higher wages and more jobs.”

Supporters of the president were quick to counter that characterization.

Dallas Vick, a Vietnam veteran who came to the convention center with his dog, Tyson, said he was very concerned about veterans’ benefits.

“I thought Obama was going to take away the Veterans’ hospital,” Vick said of Trump’s Democratic predecessor. Since assuming the presidency nearly a year ago, Trump has sought to overturn many of Obama’s measures.

But Vick also spoke to the nation’s partisan divide, one in which many people have an intense distrust of the opposite political party.

“The No. 1 thing is that nobody’s a bigger liar than Hillary and Bill,” Vick said of Trump’s Democratic opponent and former President Clinton. “And I haven’t seen Trump lie yet.”

Much of the activity in St. Charles is emotionally charged.

Anti-Trump protesters chanted many of the messages they have used during protests against police behavior – “When black lives are under attack, what do we do? Stand up. Fight Back” “United we stand, divided we fall.”

In response, supporters of the president tried to get their message heard.

“My president!” yelled Sandra Mutert.

Mutert said two of her children are police officers.

“He is my president and I always support him,” she said of Trump. “I support him for change — or the economy for all people not just the middle class or the poor.”

When confrontations between competing protesters became heated, police officers stepped in to defuse them.

The prevailing message came from Thomas Payton, a retired St. Louis firefighter.

“I am here to support the youth,” said Payton, who is black. “I’m in opposition to a system that’s set up against people who look like me.”

