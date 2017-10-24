 St. Louis activists urge ‘no’ vote on half-cent sales tax increase for police department | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis activists urge ‘no’ vote on half-cent sales tax increase for police department

A wide-ranging coalition is urging St. Louis residents to vote "no" on a proposed half-cent sales tax increase intended primarily for police officer and firefighter salaries.

If the measure passes in November, Proposition P would push the sales tax in some areas of St. Louis to nearly 12 percent. Opponents say it’s not fair to force already-struggling parts of the city to pay for policing that doesn’t benefit them.

“In this city, we have come to define public safety as police, courts and jails,” said Thomas Harvey, the director of ArchCity Defenders. “The experiences of our clients show that those system don’t help. They break up families. They separate mothers from children.”

Harvey’s organization provides legal help to people in marginalized groups, especially those experiencing homelessness.

Proposition P is slated to raise roughly $20 million a year. It would trigger an automatic increase in the use tax, or taxes that businesses pay on out-of-state purchases. That funding — about $3.9 million a year — would be spread equally among job and recreation programs, building demolition, and social service needs like mental health treatment.

St. Louis Alderwoman Sharon Tyus, D-1st Ward, joins a coalition of groups on Tuesday to oppose Proposition P, a half-cent sales tax increase that would primarily fund higher pay for St. Louis police officers.
“We’re talking about crumbs to the community,“ said state Rep. Bruce Franks, D-St. Louis, and a leader in the protest movement. “Until we can bring forth accountability, and have a department that truly reflects the community in which they police, it will always be no on Prop P.”

A group calling itself Audit STL has started collecting signatures to have state auditor Nicole Galloway review city spending. Twenty-four city departments were audited between 2008 and 2010 after a similar petition drive.

The election is Nov. 7.

2 weeks after Stockley verdict, St. Louis alderman asks board to honor police department

Protesters and small business owners march to City Hall to attend a Board of Alderman meeting a hold a press conference on Sept. 29, 2017.
St. Louis Alderman Joe Vaccaro on Friday asked his Board of Aldermen colleagues to honor the city’s police officers, one week after they did the same for a black man killed by a white former police officer in 2011.

Vaccaro, D-23rd Ward, introduced a resolution that thanks the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for working long hours to protect citizens and businesses during two weeks of protests since the Sept. 15 acquittal of Jason Stockley.

Circuit Attorney Gardner seeks money, staff to conduct investigation of officer-involved killings

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner speaks before the Board of Aldermen's Public Safety Committee on Oct. 3, 2017.
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner contends the current system of investigating a police officer who kills someone is “broken,” prompting her to ask for more than $1 million for her department to handle the cases from start to finish.

Gardner brought her proposal to the public safety committee of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen on Tuesday. Some committee members expressed support for the idea.

Krewson's backers, foes hail appointment of long-time judge to lead public safety

St. Louis Circuit Judge Jimmie Edwards talks to reporters on Friday after being appointed as the city's public safety director.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson selected a nationally-renowned judge to head the city’s public safety agency, which oversees the police and fire departments.

Judge Jimmie Edwards’ appointment drew widespread praise, including from elected officials who have been supportive of the protests over former police officer Jason Stockley’s acquittal of first-degree murder in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith.

Proposed sales tax for police, fire moves forward in St. Louis

St. Louis city police officers attempt to block demonstrators during an anti-Trump rally in downtown St. Louis in November 2016.
Parts of St. Louis would have the highest sales tax in Missouri under the half-cent increase the Board of Aldermen’s budget committee passed Wednesday.

Many committee members reluctantly voted for the increase, which will fund raises for police and firefighters if voters approve the measure this November. Should it pass, St. Louis’ sales tax would be at least 9.7 percent, going up to nearly 12 percent in some special taxing districts.