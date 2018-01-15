 St. Louis aldermen propose subpoena power for Civilian Oversight Board | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis aldermen propose subpoena power for Civilian Oversight Board

  • Civilian Oversight Board members Ciera Simril (File photo) March 16, 2016
    Legislation introduced last week would give members of the city's Civilian Oversight Board, including Ciera Simril (left) and Heather Highland (right) subpoena power.
    File photo | Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen may act this year to give the panel that reviews police discipline the authority to issue subpoenas.

A board bill introduced last week has 13 co-sponsors and the support of Mayor Lyda Krewson, but it’s already facing opposition from the St. Louis Police Officers Association.

Aldermen created the Civilian Oversight Board in 2015. Its seven members review the internal affairs investigations of police misconduct, open their own independent investigations as needed, and suggest changes to police policy.

But activists have argued the lack of subpoena power prevents the board from doing truly thorough investigations. The bill would allow the board to order witnesses to appear in front of them, and demand documents and other materials like videotapes that could help with their reviews.

“It certainly gives the vision in people’s minds that there is a body that can investigate that is both independent and has the power to get the information that they need,” said Ald. Terry Kennedy, D-18th Ward, and a long-time champion of the oversight board.

He said research by the U.S. Department of Justice shows such boards across the country that have subpoena power rarely use it for internal documents or witnesses, but instead use it to get video from a store owner, for example.

The oversight board’s executive director, Nicolle Barton, said the members so far have been able to access all the information they need to conduct their reviews.

“But the board has the power to vote to do a separate independent investigation, and in the event that we do that, there is a great chance we would need subpoena power for that,” she said.

Both Barton and Kennedy said the additional authority would also improve people’s confidence in the board. The Coalition Against Police Crimes and Repression agreed, but said the board could do more with the power it already had.

“As we move toward subpoena power, the community also needs to insist that the COB exercise the powers it already has. For example, the COB has the authority to investigate policies and practices such as the recent police response to protests. Those types of investigation, not yet conducted by the COB, could go a long way in changing the culture of the department,” the statement concluded.

The St. Louis Police Officers Association blasted the bill calling it illegal and a waste of money. Kennedy said the attorney for the aldermen disagreed.

Despite flaws, protesters urged to file police complaints with St. Louis Civilian Oversight Board

By Oct 23, 2017
Nicolle Barton, the executive director of the St. Louis Civilian Oversight Board, talks to Christopher Reichard about the complaint he has just filed with the board. Reichard claims police pepper-sprayed him for no reason while he was protesting the verdi
Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

Many people demonstrating over former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley’s acquittal of first-degree murder believe the Civilian Oversight Board needs more power.

But they are still being encouraged to file complaints with the board, which helps oversee police discipline.

Expected lawsuit challenges right of Civilian Oversight Board to access internal affairs files

By Sep 24, 2016
Civiliam Oversight Board members line up to get their picture taken after their first meeting in March for ID badges. (File photo)
Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio

Ever since the Civilian Oversight Board was officially established in 2015, the St. Louis Police Officers Association has threatened to sue.

The promised legal action began earlier this month. On Monday, a St. Louis Circuit Court judge will hear arguments on whether the Civilian Oversight Board should be able to access records from internal affairs investigations of St. Louis police officers.

First Civilian Oversight Board complainant sees 'no closure' in vote on her case

By Sep 19, 2016
Clara Norise (seated) speaks to Nicolle Barton, the executive director of the Civilian Oversight Board, after the board's meeting on Sept. 19, 2016. Norise was the first person to file a complaint with the board.
File photo | Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

On May 12, Clara Norise made history.

On that date, Norise went to the office of the Civilian Oversight Board and became the first person to file a complaint with the board, which oversees internal affairs investigations. She alleged that a police SWAT team didn't have probable cause when it barged into her house on a drug raid earlier that month, and that it used excessive force in conducting the raid.

On Monday, the board voted not to do its own investigation of the case, and accept the punishment handed down by the Internal Affairs Division. Confidentiality rules prevent the exact nature of the punishment from being made public.

In historic vote, aldermen send civilian oversight of St. Louis police to Mayor Slay

By Apr 20, 2015
Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed signs legislation creating a civilian oversight board for St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio | File photo

More than 30 years of work by city aldermen and activists paid off Monday, as the St. Louis Board of Aldermen approved a civilian oversight board for the city's police department.

Applause broke out in the chambers as President Lewis Reed announced the 17-8 vote. Two members voted present, and one alderman did not vote at all.

What exactly does St. Louis' Civilian Oversight Board do? What's next?

By Oct 2, 2017
Heather Highland, Nicolle Barton and Aaron Banks, members of St. Louis' Civilian Oversight Board.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we heard about the plans for the next steps of the Civilian Oversight Board, whose function it is to investigate complaints made against the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

A two-year-old organization, the group is trying to determine ways to be more effective in investigating claims and improving police-community relations in St. Louis.