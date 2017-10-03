 St. Louis County Council takes its fight against Stenger to court | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis County Council takes its fight against Stenger to court

By 1 hour ago
  • St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger (second from left) argues with Councilman Sam Page during a meeting of the St. Louis County Council on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. Page sponsored a bill halting construction at the site of an ice center.
    St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger, second from right, argues with Council Chairman Sam Page in late August.
    File photo I Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Public Radio

The St. Louis County Council is preparing to go to court to determine if it has the power to hire county employees over the objection of County Executive Steve Stenger.

But first, a judge will have to decide who pays the council’s lawyers.

“The county is not going to be paying for an attorney to sue itself,” Stenger said in an interview. “So I don’t know how the council plans on paying for that. But the council has no charter authority to appropriate money in that regard for such a payment.”

The council voted 4-3 at Tuesday’s meeting to set up the legal fight.  At issue is the Democratic chief executive’s refusal to hire more staff for county Auditor Mark Tucker.

The council hired Tucker in the spring. Stenger says he’s unqualified and has pushed to have him replaced.

Council chairman Sam Page, who’s also a Democrat, supports Tucker.  

Page says a court battle is justified, in order to determine the council’s power.

“This is an important issue for everybody and it’s time for us to go court and try to get this decided.”

Stenger has been at odds with Page and several other Democrats over various issues in recent months.  As a result, Page has become more influential — because a majority of the seven-member council now often side with him.

Follow Jo on Twitter: @jmannies

Tags: 
St. Louis County Council
Steve Stenger
Sam Page

Related Content

St. Louis County Council resolution tries, but can’t actually dictate how Prop P money spent

By Aug 15, 2017
The St. Louis County Council passed a resolution Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, asking municipalities to spend Proposition P solely on policing. The resolution is non-binding.
Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Public Radio

In an effort to block municipalities from using a recently passed “public safety” tax increase on things like potholes and snow removal, the St. Louis County Council passed a resolution Tuesday asking for the money be strictly spent on policing.

Problem is, the resolution doesn’t actually do anything.

Politically Speaking: Fractured St. Louis County Council, as explained by a councilmember

By & Jul 27, 2017
St. Louis County Councilman Pat Dolan, D-Richmond Heights, July 2017
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Jo Mannies welcome St. Louis County Councilman Pat Dolan to the program for the first time.

On the Trail: Tensions between Stenger, St. Louis County Council boil over with bridge dispute

By May 26, 2017
Councilman Mark Harder's (left) bill aimed at replacing two bridges in western St. Louis County sparked a war of words between councilmembers and County Executive Steve Stenger.
Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger always was going to have a hard time getting along with most of the St. Louis County Council. After all, the county voters filled the majority of those seven seats with people who have longstanding disagreements with the Democrat.  

That expected acrimony has come to pass in the form of a dispute over replacing bridges, prompting some council members to question Stenger’s ability to effectively communicate with them.