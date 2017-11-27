 St. Louis County seeks residents' ideas for Jamestown Mall site | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis County seeks residents' ideas for Jamestown Mall site

  • The Jamestown Mall Dillards in December 2016.
    Mike Kalasnik | Flickr

Officials from St. Louis County held an open house Monday night to give north county residents a chance to offer suggestions on what should replace the shuttered Jamestown Mall.

The mall located in Florissant, closed  in 2014. in Florissant, Missouri. Opened in 1973, the mall formerly included Dillard's, JCPenney, Macy's, and Sears as its anchor stores.

County officials said they will soon have complete control of the site. The St. Louis County Port Authority is expected to close on the last two parcels on the property by the end of the year.

St. Louis Economic Development Partnership CEO Sheila Sweeney said getting input from residents is critical for getting the best development at the site.

“All of these people who are here that are in this community, working and living and worshipping and going to school, they know what’s necessary here and what they want,” she said.

Dozens of people attended the open house held at Christian Hospital on Dunn Road. A video was played that included remarks by St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger and pictures of the mall’s decaying interior and exterior.

Many residents, including Charlotte Petty, said they used to shop at the mall. In its place Petty said she’d like to see something that provides jobs and some recreational opportunities for young people.

“Those two things would really be good, but I’m also open to green spaces if they just need to tear it down and let the land sit vacant until other opportunities come in the future, that’s good too,” she said.

Bob Knop said he lives within sight of the former mall and doesn’t expect retail will make it in that location. Instead, he said a retirement home with surrounding townhouses might be a nice solution.

“And there’s enough area there that they could have green space for the elderly — of which I’m one — to enjoy a nice afternoon with their family and walk in the woods,” he said.

That or maybe a landfill will come and buy out surrounding properties, he said.

Randy Patton said the site must be an anchor that brings more people to north St. Louis county and generates tax revenue. He pointed to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s plan for a new facility in the city.

“I really hope that the decision involves a major Fortune 500 company that can have a major impact on this area,” Patton said.

He said he’s watched north St. Louis County decline while living there for 24 years and he's hoping this development will help stabilize things.

The final sales on the property will close in December. Currently, hazardous materials and waste are being cleared from the mall in preparation for demolition.

Jamestown Mall
North St. Louis County
malls
Top Stories

Related Content

St. Louis County now controls all Jamestown Mall property

By Oct 24, 2017
There are still some traces of the Jamestown Mall in north St. Louis County. A deal to put all the property under control of the county port authority could help speed up the long-delayed redevelopment of the site.
Provided | St. Louis County

The entire site of the former Jamestown Mall is now under the control of St. Louis County. The county Port Authority has contracts for the final two sections of the property, which has become an eyesore since the mall closed in 2014.

Effort to overhaul Jamestown Mall faces another delay

By Jan 31, 2017
The Jamestown Mall Dillards in December 2016.
Mike Kalasnik | Flickr

An effort to redevelop the shuttered Jamestown Mall is headed back to the drawing board.

The north St. Louis County mall has been closed for several years. A first step toward redeveloping the structure is classifying the mall as blighted, which allows the county to use eminent domain. But Councilwoman Rochelle Walton Gray and St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger have disagreed on who should oversee the effort.  

County efforts to blight and redevelop Jamestown Mall stall

By Jan 24, 2017
The Jamestown Mall Dillards in December 2016.
Mike Kalasnik | Flickr

St. Louis County’s effort to redevelop the shuttered Jamestown Mall has hit a snag.

The north St. Louis County mall has been closed for several years. The first step toward redeveloping the structure is classifying the mall as blighted, which allows the county to use eminent domain.  (You can read more about the redevelopment effort here.)

Is Jamestown Mall blighted? St. Louis County Council seeks public input

By Jan 2, 2017
With the last shops closing more than two years ago, the entrance to Jamestown Mall in Florissant is blocked by barricades
Mike Kalisnik | Flickr

Updated Jan. 3, 2017 with County Council action: The St. Louis County Council did not vote on designating Jamestown Mall as blighted at the weekly council meeting Tuesday. Newly elected council member Rochelle Walton Gray, D-Blackjack, requested more time to review information about the proposal. The council will take up the matter at a later date.

Original Story from Jan. 2:

Plans to redevelop the vacant Jamestown Mall near Florissant could soon take shape.  St. Louis County officials say they hope to complete the legal steps necessary to own the entire mall property within months.

The first step is officially classifying the mall as blighted, which allows the county to use eminent domain. The County Council has scheduled a hearing at 4 p.m. Tuesday in its chambers in Clayton to get public input. Later that evening the council is scheduled for a final vote on the matter.