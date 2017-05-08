 St. Louis floats idea of Chuck Berry museum, cultural district | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis floats idea of Chuck Berry museum, cultural district

By 30 minutes ago
  • Guests take photos of the start of the funeral procession for rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry. (April 9, 2017)
    Guests take photos of the start of the funeral procession for rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry in April.
    File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Nearly two months after guitarist Chuck Berry died, St. Louis is seeking proposals to develop a museum and cultural district in Berry’s former neighborhood.

 

The Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority announced Monday it wants private developers to rebuild Berry’s home in the The Greater Ville neighborhood in north St. Louis to function as an “experiential museum,” expand the building to incorporate additional museum space and develop streets and public spaces in the area to brand it as the “Chuck Berry Cultural District.”

 

The proposed location is Berry’s former home at 3137 Whittier St., which the city has owned since 2010 and is in significant disrepair. Experts believe Berry wrote and recorded such groundbreaking songs as "Maybelline," "Roll over Beethoven" and "Johnny B. Goode" [links] at the home.

 

Berry, who died March 18, was born in the neighborhood and rose to prominence in the 1950s as his guitar work and songs came to define rock ‘n roll. He was a member of the first class of inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.   

 

Officials for the city of St. Louis didn’t return requests for comment. In the announcement, the land authority said it will try to provide developers with tax abatements, credits and rebates over the course of the process.

 

Developers and designers have until 4:30 p.m., July 10, to submit their ideas. It will be a while before fans see anything going up at the site.

Follow Willis on Twitter: @WillisRArnold

Tags: 
Charles "Chuck" Berry Jr
Chuck Berry
St. Louis development
LRA
Top Stories

Related Content

Goodbye to Chuck Berry: Remembering the man who broke barriers on and off stage

By Apr 9, 2017
Pallbearers guide the casket of Chuck Berry out of The Pageant following a viewing and celebration of life event for the rock 'n' roll legend and St. Louis native. (April 9, 2017)
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

A line of fans formed around the block outside the Pageant Theater in the Delmar Loop Sunday to say goodbye to rock 'n'roll legend and St. Louis native Chuck Berry.

They joined a capacity crowd of dignitaries, family and friends inside for a funeral that broke the mold — much like the legendary entertainer himself.

Obituary: Chuck Berry was the ‘poet laureate’ of rock 'n' roll

By Mar 29, 2017
Chuck Berry
Bill Greenblatt | UPI | File Photo

Upated March 29 — The funeral  for Chuck Berry will take place on April 9. A visitation open to the public will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at The Pageant Concert Club, 6161. Delmar Blvd., St. Louis.

It will be followed by a closed funeral service for family and close friends.

Berry, the legendary singer, songwriter and guitarist who duck-walked his way into rock and roll history, died March 18. He was 90.

Hear Chuck Berry's Posthumous Single, 'Big Boys'

By Mar 22, 2017

Less than a week after Chuck Berry's death at the age of 90, his family announced details Wednesday about the rock and roll pioneer's first album in 38 years — and gave us a taste of what it will sound like.

Joe Edwards reflects on his friend, ‘the best-known St. Louisan of the last century,’ Chuck Berry

By Mar 20, 2017
Joe Edwards at Chuck Berry at Blueberry Hill.
Courtesy Blueberry Hill

Legendary musician Chuck Berry, the “poet laureate” of rock 'n roll, died Saturday, at his home in St. Charles. He left behind him a changed world of music, culture, friendship and a dedication to the St. Louis region that continued until the very end.

Related: Obituary: Chuck Berry dies. He was the ‘poet laureate’ of rock ‘n’ roll

Beatles set the standard for popular music for 50 years - thanks to Chuck Berry

By Jun 28, 2013
Chuck Berry
Bill Greenblatt | UPI | file photo

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon: There was a time, more than two centuries ago, when the term “British invasion” would have instilled fear or outrage rather than hope. You know the story.

Fifty years ago, however, that term was more welcoming to American ears -- younger ears, anyway. It signaled the coming of a fresh song, its lyrics upbeat and memorable, by a rock group called the Beatles. They would set a new solid-gold standard for popular music, beginning with the release of their first studio album, "Please Please Me” in 1963.