 St. Louis International Film Festival: 'Newest, freshest stories told from unique perspectives' | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis International Film Festival: 'Newest, freshest stories told from unique perspectives'

By 13 minutes ago
  • Film Festival banner created by Sleepy Kitty
    Film Festival banner created by Sleepy Kitty
    Provided by Cinema St. Louis

St. Louis International Film Festival artistic director Chris Clark’s office walls in Grand Center are crowded with film posters. Marketing materials are stacked neatly on the front of his desk. In the final push before the festival’s opening night, Clark is confident that the entries this year deliver on its very clear mission.

“What we look for is the best, newest, freshest stories told from unique perspectives,” he said. 

For more than a quarter century the St. Louis International Film Festival has brought documentaries, studio features, and locally produced movies to silver screens throughout the city. This year's event stays true to that formula. Entries include major studio productions and independent documentaries shot on a shoestring. There are films from halfway around the world and films shot just across the river.

The festival opens with “Bad Grandmas,” featuring local actors Sally Eaton and Susie Wall, the Brady Bunch’s Florence Henderson and Pam Greer.

The film’s dark comedy is both riotous and poignant and sets up a festival that’s not just for cinema devotees, Clark said. 

“Motion pictures, the flickers — whatever you want to call it — if you like going to the theater and sitting down with strangers and watching something projected over your head with sights and sounds that tells a story," he said, "then this is the place for you!”

This year’s stories come through issue-based films tackle race, sexuality and environmental crises. International films hail from Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. One entry, “Tanna” is a luscious Australian film centered around a love story, warring groups, and a volcano god. It was nominated for a 2017 Academy Award. But it’s not something you’re likely to see outside the festival.

The festival also includes several master classes on the art of filmmaking. Greer makes a second appearance as the festival’s Women in Film Award honoree. She’ll be interviewed before the festival screening her 1997 film “Jackie Brown,” in which she plays a woman caught between a gun runner and the cops.

The festival closes with “Darkest Hour.” It stars Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill on the eve of World War II. There’s already buzz that Oldman will receive a best actor Oscar nomination for his portrayal of the English prime minister.

Although Clark is proud of the heavy hitters he’s able to book, he sees the festival as a way to give people the chance to expand their movie-watching palate. There are more than 150 films selected from about 2,000 entries.

“Go see something you want to see, then go challenge yourself, there are so many choices,” Clark said.

If you go:

What: St. Louis International Film Festival.

When: Nov. 2-12

Where: Theaters at Webster University, Plaza Frontenac, Tivoli Theater, .ZACK, Washington University, Missouri History Museum.

Tickets: Cinema St. Louis

Tags: 
St. Louis International Film Festival
The St. Louis Film Festival
Cinema St. Louis
Film
St. Louis Filmmakers
Top Stories

Related Content

Film festival’s ‘Dream/Killer’ follows Ryan Ferguson’s father as he fought to free him from jail

By Nov 10, 2016
Bill Ferguson maintained his son's innocence for years.
Dream/Killer Film

A weekend selection at the 25th St. Louis International Film Festival tells a different side of a story you may have heard about before. The documentary “Dream/Killer” tracks Bill Ferguson on the quest to free his son, Ryan Ferguson, from jail after he was convicted of second-degree murder and robbery and sentenced to a 40-year jail term in the 2001 murder of Columbia Daily Tribune Sports Editor Kent Heitholt.

U. City native worked on ‘Lion King,’ ‘Frozen,’ ‘Moana,’ and now heads effects animation at Disney

By Nov 8, 2016
Marlon West, who has worked on more than 13 Disney animated features, will return to St. Louis this week to recieve the Charles Guggenheim Cinema St. Louis Award at the St. Louis International Film Festival.
St. Louis International Film Festival

Marlon West can’t remember a time he wasn’t interested in film, and animation, in particular. After graduating University City High School, he attended Columbia College in Chicago, where he studied film and writing, then moved on to animate Encyclopedia Brittanica films, a Beastie Boys music video and even Michael Jackson’s "California Raisins" commercial.

25 micro reviews for 25 years of the St. Louis International Film Fest

By Nov 3, 2016

War without the gore, self-help gurus who can’t seem to help themselves, take-downs of late-stage capitalism, and a buddy movie about a duck that might make you run for the nearest tissue.  From domestic films to foreign films, features and documentaries, the St. Louis International Film Festival has something for just about everyone's taste.

For the St. Louis International Film Fest,  which starts with an opening reception Thursday evening, St. Louis Public Radio is bringing you our take on 25 key films.

St. Louis International Film Festival’s opening night to focus on everyone’s favorite subject — beer

By Oct 27, 2016
"St. Louis Brews" is a work-in-progress documentary from local filmmaker Bill Streeter. Extended clips of the film will be shown at St. Louis International Film Festival's opening night on Nov. 3.
Bill Streeter | Hydraulic Pictures

Local filmmaker Bill Streeter is known around town for his work producing corporate videos through his company Hydraulic Pictures, creating Lo-Fi St. Louis, and for his 2011 documentary “A Brick By Chance and Fortune.”

Who is a criminal and who is not in the war on prescription drug abuse? 'Easy' tackles the subject

By Nov 6, 2015
Alex Heuer | St. Louis Public Radio

Two filmmakers who were born and raised in University City have returned for the St. Louis International Film Festival to screen their short film “Easy,” which tackles the issue of prescription drug abuse.