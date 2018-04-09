St. Louis Public Radio to air NPR’s live coverage of Zuckerberg’s Capitol Hill testimony

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, April 10 and Wednesday, April 11. St. Louis Public Radio will carry NPR's live coverage of Tuesday's testimony.

On Tuesday, the Senate Committee on the Judiciary and Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee Chairman John Thune (R-S.D.) will convene a hearing titled “Facebook, Social Media Privacy, and the Use and Abuse of Data.” The hearing is scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m. (CT). NPR Congressional Correspondent Scott Detrow will host NPR’s standalone coverage of this event starting at 1:00 p.m. (CT).

This live coverage follows several stories reported by NPR in recent weeks about the use of Facebook user data by Cambridge Analytica during the 2016 election.

In Mid-March, Amy Held reported on Facebook’s suspension of Cambridge Analytica, its parent company and others for violating “platform policies against sharing [user] information with a third party.” NPR tech correspondent Aarti Shahani spoke to Rachel Martin about Zuckerberg’s response and intention to contact Facebook users whose data may have been grabbed.

Last week’s reports included Brett Neely and Barbara Campbell’s announcement that Zuckerberg’s testimony will include questions about Facebook’s protection of users’ privacy. Held reported on the number of Facebook users whose information may have been affected, and Martin interviewed Democratic Representative Tony Cardenas of California about Zuckerberg’s testimony.

There are many ways to listen to coverage of Zuckerberg’s testimony – on your radio, on our website, or on the St. Louis Public Radio or NPR One apps for mobile devices. If you miss the live coverage, listen later on one of the apps or at NPR.org.