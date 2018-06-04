St. Louis Public Radio honored at recent Missouri Broadcast Awards Ceremony

Nearly two hundred awards were presented to Missouri’s best radio and TV stations during the MBA Awards, held June 2 at the Lodge of the Four Seasons. St. Louis Public Radio received four nominations:

Jo Mannies for Breaking News for large market radio: “Right to work affects unions most, but all Missouri voters will have a say in 2018”

Ryan Delaney for Feature Reporting for large market radio: “Because ‘sometimes the coffee ain’t gonna do it’: One man’s quest to make St. Louis smile”

Durrie Bouscaren for News Series for large market radio: “Medication denied: St. Louis inmates claim medical neglect in local jails”

Jason Rosenbaum (editor) for Sports for large market radio: “St. Louis tries, but fails, to land a Major League Soccer team”

Executive Editor Shula Neuman spoke proudly of her team’s nominations. "It's always fulfilling to have our work recognized by other journalists. I know 2017 was a demanding year, but having our work recognized like this affirms that our commitment to quality journalism pays off."

St. Louis Public Radio and NPR provide regional, national, and international news that affects your community and your world. Read or listen live at stlpublicradio.org. The St. Louis Public Radio app for iPhone and Android devices allows you to listen live or listen later, when you have more time. If you have a smart speaker, just tell it to play St. Louis Public Radio. Or listen on your radio at 90.7 KWMU St. Louis, 90.3 WQUB Quincy, 88.5 KMST Rolla, and 96.3 KMST Lebanon.