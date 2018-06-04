 St. Louis Public Radio honored at recent Missouri Broadcast Awards Ceremony | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis Public Radio honored at recent Missouri Broadcast Awards Ceremony

By Dawn Fels
  • Jo Mannies' story about how Right to Work affects unions was nominated for an MBA Award.
    Carolina Hidalgo / St. Louis Public Radio
  • Ryan Delaney's story about how Lewis Claybon cheers up community commuters was nominated for an MBA Award.
    Ryan Delaney / St. Louis Public Radio
    Doug Jaggers / WFYI
  • Durrie Bouscaren's report on the number of inmates who die in prison after denial of medication was nominated for an MBA Award.
    David Kovaluk / St. Louis Public Radio
    Willis Ryder Arnold
    Ryan Delaney / St. Louis Post-Dispatch
    David Kovaluk / St. Louis Public Radio

Nearly two hundred awards were presented to Missouri’s best radio and TV stations during the MBA Awards, held June 2 at the Lodge of the Four Seasons. St. Louis Public Radio received four nominations:

Jo Mannies for Breaking News for large market radio: “Right to work affects unions most, but all Missouri voters will have a say in 2018

Ryan Delaney for Feature Reporting for large market radio: “Because ‘sometimes the coffee ain’t gonna do it’: One man’s quest to make St. Louis smile

Durrie Bouscaren for News Series for large market radio: “Medication denied: St. Louis inmates claim medical neglect in local jails

Jason Rosenbaum (editor) for Sports for large market radio: “St. Louis tries, but fails, to land a Major League Soccer team

Executive Editor Shula Neuman spoke proudly of her team’s nominations. "It's always fulfilling to have our work recognized by other journalists. I know 2017 was a demanding year, but having our work recognized like this affirms that our commitment to quality journalism pays off."

