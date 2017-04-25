St. Louis Public Radio honored with Three Edward R. Murrow Awards

St. Louis Public Radio is the recipient of three 2017 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association. The Awards, which recognize excellence in radio production for large market stations in Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Missouri, were given out in the following categories:

Continuing Coverage for "Winter Flooding" by Camille Phillips, Willis Ryder Arnold, Durrie Bouscaren, Jason Rosenbaum and Eli Chen; News Documentary for "Suspended Futures" by Tim Lloyd, Kameel Stanley and Brent Jones; Website recognizing the collaborative work of the newsroom and digital services

The association presents the Murrow Awards annually to honor outstanding achievements produced by radio, television and online news organizations around the world. Murrow Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Edward R. Murrow, a national radio and television journalist from 1935-1960, made a standard for the broadcast news profession.