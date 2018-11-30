St. Louis Public Radio's 2018 holiday program schedule

Every day through January 1, St. Louis Public Radio will offer listeners special holiday programming and music. There are several ways to listen – on your radio, smartphone, computer or smart speaker.

To listen on a smart speaker, just ask it to "Play St. Louis Public Radio."

Hanukkah Lights 2018

Sunday, 12/2/2018 from 8 to 9 p.m., and rebroadcast Thursday, 12/6/2018 from 8 to 9 p.m.

A perennial NPR favorite with all new Hanukkah stories. Hosted by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz.

An Afro Blue Christmas

Thursday, 12/13/2018 from 8 to 9 p.m.

Join us for a very special holiday concert with Howard University's premier vocal ensemble Afro Blue, and special guest pianist Cyrus Chestnut. The a-cappela group performs a variety of holiday songs including African-American spirituals, jazz and pop tunes, and classical repertoire. The joyous celebration includes one of a kind arrangements on traditional holiday songs plus new compositions... music perfect for the holidays and the spirit of Christmas. Hosted by Michele Norris.

Festivo Alt.Latino: Cantiagas In Concert

Monday, 12/17/2018 from 8 to 9 p.m.

Hear the healing and uplifting power of the human voice with the Washington, D.C.-based group, Cantigas. The group's 25 members assembled in NPR's Studio 1 in front of a live audience to present an eclectic mix of songs and rhythms from Mexico, Spain, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Cuba and Puerto Rico–the home country of its artistic director, Diana Sáez. From folk to sacred to contemporary sounds, Cantigas presents a broader view of Latin music for audiences around the country through sophisticated vocal interpretations and by also reaching back into history to embrace choral traditions brought to and developed in the "New World." Hosted by Felix Contreras

All Songs Considered for the Holidays

Tuesday, 12/18/2018 from 8 to 9 p.m.

John Legend, Aloe Blacc, Lucius and more join All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton share holiday memories and play a mix of the seasonal songs they love most.

Joy to the World: A Holiday in Pink

Wednesday, 12/19/2018 from 8 to 9 p.m.

The internationally acclaimed “little orchestra" Pink Martini presents festive holiday songs from across the globe. From timeless classics to rarely heard gems, hear a multi-denominational, multi-cultural jubilee, overflowing with enough holiday spirit to warm your entire family. Hosted by All Things Considered’s Ari Shapiro.

Tinsel Tales 5: So Much More NPR Christmas Favorites

Thursday, 12/20/2018 from 8 to 9 p.m.

In keeping with a well-loved NPR holiday tradition, hear the fifth collection of extraordinary Christmas stories that will transport you to unexpected places. NPR's past and present tell stories of the season in this hour-long special. Some tales are funny; some touching, insightful, irreverent, nostalgic or surprising. You might recognize them from NPR’s broadcast archives — or you might fall in love with them for the first time. Hosted by Lynn Neary.

The Big Tiny Desk Holiday Special

Saturday, 12/22/2018 from 3 to 4 p.m.

Celebrate the season with amazing holiday performances from The Tiny Desk Concert series including Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Steve Martin, Hanson, The Polyphonic Spree and more! Hosted by NPR Music frenemies Bob Boilen and Stephen Thompson

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

Monday, 12/24/2018 from 9 to 11 a.m., and rebroadcast later that day from 7 to 9 p.m.

Hosted by Michael Barone, this is a live broadcast from the historic chapel of King's College in Cambridge, England. The 30-voice King's College Choir performs the legendary Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols service of readings and music.

A Christmas Carol

Tuesday, 12/25/2018 from 12 p.m. and rebroadcast later that day from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

One of the most classic Christmas tales is that of Charles Dickens' 1843 novella "A Christmas Carol." St. Louis Public Radio presents a 2-hour, sound-immersive special of this classic story narrated by Kirkwood resident and historic interpreter Anne Williams.

A Season's Griot 2018

Wednesday, 12/26/2018 from 8 to 9 p.m.

An hour-long Kwanzaa celebration in story and song, hosted by acclaimed storyteller Madafo Lloyd Wilson. This annual special captures the tales and traditions of African American and African peoples.

New Year's Eve with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra

Monday, 12/31/2017 from 7 to 10 p.m.

St. Louis Public Radio will once again broadcast live the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra's New Year's Eve concert at Powell Hall. We'll be on the air at 7 p.m. with some pre-concert conversations. Then, former resident conductor Ward Stare will take the podium at 7:30 to conduct this annual surprise program, with musical selections and guest artists announced on stage.

The Capitol Steps: Politics Takes a Holiday New Year's Edition 2018/2019

Tuesday, 1/1/2019 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., and rebroadcast from 10 to 11 p.m.

It's the Capitol Steps annual year in review special, "Politics Takes a Holiday New Year’s Edition 2018/2019."

Classical 90.7, KWMU-3

The holiday music schedule on our classical music service – Classical 90.7 KWMU-3:

December 1-10, 2018: One holiday selection per hour

December 11-17, 2018: Two holiday selections per hour

December 18-22, 2018: Two to three holiday selections per hour

December 23, 24 & 25, 2018: All Christmas music

Also, on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, December 31, 2018, and January 1, 2019, we will program music appropriate for ringing in the new year including lots of Strauss Waltzes on January 1.

Learn more about our classical programming