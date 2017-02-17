St. Louis requires large building owners to track and report energy use

By 25 minutes ago
  • Mayor Francis Slay signs the benchmarking ordinance in Feb. 2017 that will require buildings that are at least 50,000 square feet to track and share their energy use.
    Mayor Francis Slay signs the benchmarking ordinance that will require buildings that are at least 50,000 square feet to track and share their energy use.
    Photo provided by Office of Mayor Francis Slay

A new ordinance requires owners of St. Louis buildings of at least 50,000 square feet to track their energy use. The practice, called benchmarking, is expected to save local residents and businesses nearly $8 million annually in energy costs by 2025.

It could also address the city's contribution to climate change, removing greenhouse gas pollution that's equal to what 15,000 cars would emit. 

"Seventy seven percent of our [carbon] emissions are coming from buildings," said Catherine Werner, the city's sustainability director. "So why not target those buildings to reduce those emissions?"

Mayor Francis Slay signed the bill Thursday. Sponsored by 7th Ward alderman Jack Coatar, it does not require buildings to make their buildings more efficient. But it could encourage them to do so, said Emily Andrews, executive director of the U.S. Green Building Council's Missouri Gateway Chapter.

"Once you're paying attention, then you can really start to target improvements in your building or investments in your building to be more energy efficient," Andrews said. 

Some building owners already practice benchmarking. The Missouri Athletic Club, for example, used benchmarking to invest in energy efficiency and as a result, has saved $362,000 per year.

"When operators of large buildings know how they're utilizing their energy, it unlocks benefits for everyone, including energy statement savings, as well as reduced energy usage and emissions," said Rich Wright, who manages Ameren Missouri's BizSavers programs, which help businesses fund energy efficiency projects.

The utility company is assisting in the benchmarking efforts by providing data on building energy use. 

Werner said  making buildings more energy efficient also will improve conditions for tenants and employees.

"That is an investment in how their building functions and probably improving the comfort level and overall sense of quality of just working in that space," she said. 

Werner also hopes that property owners who benchmark will feel encouraged to apply for programs that provide them with financial incentives to make their buildings more energy efficient, such as the city's Set the PACE program. 

The benchmarking ordinance also qualifies the city to receive $500,000 from the City Energy Project, a joint initiative by the Natural Resources Defense Council and the Institute for Market Transformation. St. Louis is one of 20 cities across the country to receive funding and resources to develop programs that help buildings reduce energy use. Some of the money will be used to hire a technical advisor that would be housed in the city's Building Division to work on energy efficiency projects.

Municipal buildings have until the end of the year to report energy use to the city. Buildings in the private sector will have to report in 2018.

Follow Eli Chen on Twitter: @StoriesByEli

Tags: 
Benchmarking
Energy Efficiency
Francis Slay
City of St. Louis
Top Stories

Related Content

St. Louis joins national initiative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from buildings

By & Nov 25, 2016
An energy efficient light bulb.
National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Nearly 80 percent of St. Louis' greenhouse gas emissions comes from buildings, according to 2015 data from the city's sustainability office. A new partnership with a national energy efficiency initiative could help St. Louis address the impacts its buildings have on the environment. 

The city recently joined the City Energy Project, a joint initiative by the Natural Resources Defense Council and the Institute for Market Transformation, which provides funding and resources to cities to create programs that improve energy efficiency in buildings. St. Louis expects to receive over $500,000 in assistance from the project. 

"In tackling our greenhouse gas emissions from existing buildings, a program that focuses on existing buildings is going to help us achieve some of our climate protection goals and objectives," said Catherine Werner, the city's sustainability director.

Wash U. to spend $30 million on energy conservation projects

By Mar 27, 2013

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon: Washington University plans to spend $30 million on sustainability efforts over the next five years, a push that comes as the institution gears up to host a big meeting of the Clinton Global Initiative.

The university announced on Wednesday afternoon that it plans to spend $30 million over the next five or six years on energy conservation projects.

Researchers say making buildings more efficient could cut utility costs in Missouri

By Aug 11, 2016
A worker installs fiberglass insulation.
Dennis Schroeder, National Renewable Energy Lab

The federal Clean Power Plan to cut carbon pollution could provide tremendous financial savings for property owners in Missouri, according to research from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

While the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean Power Plan does not explicitly require buildings to adopt certain energy efficient standards, it requires states to develop a plan to cut carbon emissions. The American Council for an Energy Efficient Economy ranks the Show Me State is 44th in the nation for energy efficiency.

Affordable housing left out of energy efficiency programs, report finds

By Mar 13, 2015
Apartments in the Renaissance Place neighborhood in North St. Louis, which includes subsidized and market-rate housing.
Durrie Bouscaren | St. Louis Public Radio

There’s no shortage of incentive programs to install energy-efficient appliances and fixtures in Missouri, but a new report shows that affordable, multi-family housing units are often left out of the mix.

According to the paper from the National Resources Defense Council, only 30 percent of households in those buildings within Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois' service areas are participating in energy efficiency programs. Energy costs can disproportionately impact low-income families, who spend nearly 14 percent of their annual income on utilities, according to the Missouri Department of Energy.

St. Louis County officials approve disputed residential building code

By Feb 8, 2017
The St. Louis County Building Commission members (Jeff Aboussie, Barry Glantz and John Finder, right) listen to Sierra Club supporters on August 2015. The model house is covered with the names of 529 area residents who want stricter energy efficiency stan
Veronique LaCapra

The St. Louis County Building Commission unanimously approved a set of requirements for constructing homes.

But builders, environmental activists, policy experts and residents disagree on whether the new standards best serve the public interest. 