 St. Louis voters approve half-cent sales tax hike funding police and firefighter raises | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis voters approve half-cent sales tax hike funding police and firefighter raises

  • Jeff Roorda, the St. Louis Police Officers' Association's business manager, and Alderman Joe Vaccaro, receive the news that Prop P passed. Nov. 7, 2017
    Jeff Roorda, the St. Louis Police Officers' Association's business manager, and Alderman Joe Vaccaro, receive the news that Prop P passed.
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Police and firefighters in St. Louis will get a $6,000 raise in July, after voters on Tuesday easily approved a half-cent sales tax hike.

The tax increase, known as Proposition P, passed with close to 60 percent of the vote. It will kick in in early 2018, and generate about $20 million a year. Most of the money will go toward the raises, though the circuit attorney’s office will receive about $1.3 million.

The automatic increase in the use tax, which businesses pay on goods purchased out-of-state, is earmarked for building demolition, recreation programs and other social services, although all of the spending is contingent on aldermen approving the funds as part of the budget process.

Mayor Lyda Krewson greets attendees at an election night watch party at the St. Louis Police Officers' Association.
Credit Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio / 1989

“By passing Prop P we took a step toward making a safer St. Louis a reality,” Mayor Lyda Krewson said in a written statement. “I recognize that we can't arrest our way to a safer city, and I'm thrilled that voters agree. Passing Prop P means we can make significant investments on the prevention side,with funding for afterschool and summer job programs, recreation, social and mental health services and also demolishing vacant buildings.” 

At a watch party at the St. Louis Police Officers Association headquarters, Krewson said salary increase would allow the city recruit better police officers — and prevent people from leaving the department. Earlier this year, St. Louis County passed a similar half-cent sales tax increase that significantly raised officer salaries.

"I think making the police department better means investing in our police officers," she said. 

The vote on Proposition P came during a time of turmoil for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Its officers are under fire for the way they have handled the protests following the Sept. 15th verdict in the Jason Stockley case. A judge found the white former officer not guilty of first-degree murder in the 2011 shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith, a 24-year-old black man.

Activists had used the case as a rallying cry in opposition of the tax increase, saying bad officers should not be rewarded with raises. They also demanded a financial review of the city.

2nd Ward election

In the only other issue on the ballot in St. Louis, Lisa Middlebrook, the Democratic candidate, beat out two other candidates to become the new alderman in the 2nd Ward, which stretches along the city’s northeast side. The seat opened up in August when Dionne Flowers resigned to become the register, the city’s top record keeper.

The earliest Middlebrook can take her seat is November 17.

St. Louis Public Radio's Jason Rosenbaum contributed information to this story.

Prop P
Lyda Krewson
Lisa Middlebrook
2017 St. Louis Elections
St. Louis Police Department
Stockley Protests
Jason Stockley

Related Content

St. Louis activists urge ‘no’ vote on half-cent sales tax increase for police department

By Oct 24, 2017
St. Louis Alderwoman Sharon Tyus, D-1st Ward, joins a wide-ranging coalition of groups on Oct. 24, 2107 to oppose Proposition P, a half-cent sales tax increase that will primarily fund higher pay for St. Louis police officers.
Chelsea Hoye | St. Louis Public Radio

A wide-ranging coalition is urging St. Louis residents to vote "no" on a proposed half-cent sales tax increase intended primarily for police officer and firefighter salaries.

If the measure passes in November, Proposition P would push the sales tax in some areas of St. Louis to nearly 12 percent. Opponents say it’s not fair to force already-struggling parts of the city to pay for policing that doesn’t benefit them.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson endorses Proposition P

By Nov 3, 2017
Alex Heuer / St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis voters will decide on Nov. 7 whether to increase the city’s sales tax by a half cent to fund increased public safety efforts.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh talked to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, who endorses the ballot measure Proposition P.

Three things to know about Tuesday’s election in St. Louis

By Nov 6, 2017
Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

Voters in the St. Louis region will go to the polls on Tuesday to decide on some key financial issues.

Most of the attention will be on St. Louis, where residents are being asked to raise the sales tax by a half-percent in order to pay police and firefighters more. Voters in St. Louis and St. Charles counties will decide an array of tax-related issues.