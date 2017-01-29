St. Louisans among thousands protesting Trump’s immigration order nationwide

More than 200 people gathered downtown on Saturday to protest President Donald J. Trump's executive order barring citizens of seven mostly Muslim countries from entering the United States.

President Trump signed the executive order Friday, and the protest was organized that same night.

“First, I hope that our congressman here in St. Louis and our senators really hear us so they can put pressure on the Trump administration. Because I think that’s the most effective way to create change, locally,” said rally organizer Sarah Masoud, 24. “I hope they really heard us today and will actually do something about it.”

The order in question, titled "Protection Of The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States," barred entry to the United States by people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Throughout the day protests also erupted at various airports throughout the country. In St. Louis people gathered at Poelker Park across from St. Louis City Hall to lend their voice in opposition to the order and in support to immigrants and Muslims.

Some came out for immigrants and Muslims already in the United States and those detained at airports.

“I also hope immigrants in the community know that we are here to support them and stand up for them, that would include my own family members. And I just want them to know that as a community we’re accepting and they don’t need to be scared and we’re going to do all that we can to help in any way,” said Amanda Tallo, 27, another organizer.

Some came out to support the idea of religious freedom and expression. Social worker Mark Smith said he found President Trump’s executive order offensive.

“For one thing, I’m a Christian and religious liberty is very important to me. And any time one group is singled out because of their religious beliefs that’s deeply offensive to me,” he said. “I think it’s immoral.”

Some expressed the hope that the protest would push mayoral candidates to discuss immigration at today's debate at St. Louis University. Julia Van Horn addressed the crowd through a bullhorn and later reiterated her point.

“All the major metropolitan cities are sanctuary cities and I believe St. Louis should be one of them,”Van Horn said. “So if we can put pressure on the candidates to commit to making St. Louis a sanctuary city we will be better off for it.”

All decried the order saying, it will have severe social and economic impacts.

As the demonstration at Poelker Park ended Saturday afternoon, protests at airports continued throughout the evening. The ACLU later announced the organization had won a temporary stay preventing the government from deporting people who have lawfully landed in the United States with visas. Reuters reports 375 travelers were affected by the order since Saturday according to The Department of Homeland Security.

In a statement released on Sunday the Department of Homeland Security noted it “will comply with judicial orders; faithfully enforce our immigration laws, and implement the president’s Executive Orders to ensure that those entering the United States do not pose a threat to our country or the American people.”

A protest is planned for 1:00 p.m. at St. Louis Lambert International Airport today.

Another rally is planned in support of immigrant rights for Wednesday in Clayton outside the office of U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.

