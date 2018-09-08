STLPR General Manager Tim Eby Elected to NPR Board of Directors

St. Louis Public Radio General Manager Tim Eby was elected to the Board of Directors of National Public Radio (NPR) in August. He will serve a three-year term, beginning November 2018.

NPR's 23-member Board of Directors is composed of 12 NPR Member Station managers (elected by their fellow Member Stations); nine public members (elected by the Board and confirmed by Member Stations); the chairman of the NPR Foundation; and the president and CEO of NPR. The Board guides the direction of NPR by setting policies and overall strategy, providing financial oversight and monitoring performance.

“I’m excited to be joining the NPR Board at such an important time for our industry," says Eby. "NPR and member stations like St. Louis Public Radio have never been more important in helping people understand the events that are shaping our world and the region. I’m looking forward to helping move NPR and its member stations forward to better serve our audiences on-air and online.”

Eby previously served on the NPR Board from 2002 – 2008 and was its Chair from 2004 – 2007. He has been active in both public broadcasting and community organizations, currently serving on the Board of Directors of the Station Resource Group, Public Radio in Mid America (PRIMA), and Grand Center, Inc.

He has been the General Manager of St. Louis Public Radio since January, 2009. During his tenure, Eby has lead St. Louis Public Radio through a period of enormous growth. The station has moved into a state-of-the-art facility, completed a transformative merger with the non-profit, online news outlet the St. Louis Beacon, and significantly increased its broadcast and digital audience and fundraising revenue.