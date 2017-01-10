Talking red: Politically Speaking joins Statehouse Blend Missouri to discuss state GOP's new era

Eric Greitens just became the 56th governor of Missouri. And two of Missouri’s preeminent political podcasts have joined forces to analyze this historic day.

Right after Greitens took the oath of office, Brian Ellison of Statehouse Blend Missouri and Jason Rosenbaum of Politically Speaking interviewed the leaders of the Missouri House. First, the two podcasters interviewed House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty, D-Kansas City, and state Rep. Kip Kendrick, D-Columbia.

Beatty and Kendrick are leading a Democratic superminority with little power to stop bills they oppose – butwith faith that Republicans will let them have a significant say in piecing together legislation.

Later in the show, Ellison and Rosenbaum interviewed House Speaker Todd Richardson, a Poplar Bluff Republican who is leading a historically large GOP caucus. With Greitens in office, legislative leaders like Richardson have the opportunity to enact longstanding Republican priorities, including “right to work.” It may be more challenging for the legislature to curb lobbyist gifts and delay legislators from becoming lobbyists.

