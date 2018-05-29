Transmitter repair update for Quincy HD listeners

We wanted to update our Quincy listeners on transmitter repairs. Powerful storms over the weekend caused damage to the transmitter, when it experienced large fluctuations in power. Repairs are underway, but until they are completed, Quincy listeners can listen to two HD channels normally on the air by going to stlpublicradio.org, clicking on the gray arrow beneath the red Donate button, and selecting the Classical station or The Bridge. Or, listen on the St. Louis Public Radio app or on your smart speaker. We apologize to our off-air HD listeners for this convenience and will be back with another update, soon.

Previously, from Director of Technology Daryl McQuinn

Our transmitter that serves WQUB is down. We are running on our backup transmitter, which does not provide HD channels. We will update listeners later, but in the meantime, please accept our apologies for this inconvenience and tune in to WQUB 90.3 on your radio.