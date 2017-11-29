 Trump promotes tax cut plan in St. Charles speech | St. Louis Public Radio

Trump promotes tax cut plan in St. Charles speech

  • U.S. President Donald J. Trump delivers his remarks to a crowd of invited guests in St. Charles, Missouri on November 29, 2017
    U.S. President Donald J. Trump delivers his remarks to a crowd of invited guests in St. Charles, Missouri on November 29, 2017.
    Bill Greenblatt I UPI

President Donald Trump made grand promises that a pending federal tax overhaul will bring jobs back to the United States and help working families.

Speaking before  a packed audience at the St. Charles Convention Center today, Trump delivered a speech laced with a callbacks to history, promising to return the United States to a more prosperous time. 

“Our country was not treated properly for a long time,” he said.

To treat it properly once again, Trump said that the tax overhaul would prioritize blue-collar Americans.

“The beating heart of our plan is a tax cut for working families,” he said, to much applause. “We’re going to make sure that you keep more of your hard-earned money.”

Trump called St. Charles the “perfect place” to deliver his message, with its historical connection to Lewis and Clark “leading our nation into a future of limitless potential.” St. Charles County has grown dramatically over the last few years, especially compared to other parts of the St. Louis region.

He lauded benefits in the legislation for individuals and married couples, and he promised that companies would receive benefits that would let them offer more jobs. “These massive tax cuts will be rocket fuel to the American economy,” he added.

Trump also derided the current tax system, noting that it’s “riddled with loopholes that let some special interests — including myself” take advantage.

Trump greets guests before delivering his remarks in St. Charles.
Credit Bill Greenblatt I UPI

Opponents, including U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., have said the new GOP tax plan benefits the wealthy.

To that, Trump responded: “If it is, my friends don’t know about it.”

Trump said that he himself would suffer from his proposed tax cuts. But he said that he doesn’t care, because the project is a “higher calling.” He also committed to “fix our trade,” pointing to several trade plans that he said disadvantaged the United States.

The president took several jabs at McCaskill for not supporting the tax cut proposal, which has already passed the House but has not yet been approved by the Senate. He accused Democrats of desiring tax increases, and claimed McCaskill takes “weak” stances on important issues.

Trump also spoke highly of Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, who is running for the Republican nomination to challenge McCaskill in 2018.  He said Hawley would be “a great senator.”

After claiming that 13 states, including Missouri, have seen unemployment drop to the “lowest levels in the history of their states,” Trump added: “I will tell you this in a non-braggadocious way: There has never been a 10-month president that has accomplished what we have.”

Trump ended his speech to a standing ovation, saying, “With Trump as your president, we are going to be celebrating Merry Christmas again.” He shook hands as “You Can’t Always Get What you Want” by the Rolling Stones played in the background.

