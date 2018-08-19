 TV series portrays St. Louis-inspired life of Madam C.J. Walker, beauty products mogul | St. Louis Public Radio

TV series portrays St. Louis-inspired life of Madam C.J. Walker, beauty products mogul

  • Madam C.J. Walker was born Sarah Breedlove. She married at 14, then came to St. Louis at 20, after her first husband died, to join her brothers who worked as barbers.
    Madam Walker Family Archives/A'Lelia Bundles

In 1888, a young, African-American woman left Louisiana to join her brothers in St. Louis.

The future Madam C.J. Walker earned a living by doing laundry, then began selling beauty products. Eventually she founded her own company and went on to become one of the nation’s first black, female millionaires. Warner Brothers is producing a TV series for Netflix about her life.

Walker’s time in St. Louis was transformational, according to her great-great granddaughter A’leIlia Bundles, who wrote the book on which the series is based.

“If I were writing the script, and I were in total control, St. Louis would be really critical,” Bundles said.

Drawing inspiration from church

After Walker arrived in St. Louis at 20, she became active in the St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church, near Page and Goodfellow boulevards. The church was an important community hub and center of activism and eventually became the birthplace of the St. Louis Chapter of the NAACP.

“It was the women of the community there who really inspired her,” Bundles said.

St. Paul was the church home of Annie Malone, who had already begun a beauty-products business. Walker sold Malone’s wares before creating her first signature product called “Madam Walker’s Wonderful Hair Grower.” The sulfur-based ointment was touted as a method for eliminating dandruff and healing scalp infections.

In 1917, Madam C.J. Walker hosted the first national convention of what she called her beauty culturists at Philadelphia’s Union Baptist Church. Walker is in the middle of the front row wearing an aproned dress.
Credit Madam Walker Family Archives/A'Lelia Bundles

After 17 years in St. Louis, Walker moved to Denver, where she established her company before building a headquarters and factory in Indianapolis. She opened several beauty schools around the country including one on Market Street in St. Louis.

Bundles, who is an executive consultant in the series, expects it will be released in 2019. That will be nearly two decades after Bundles published her book, “On Her Own Ground: The Life and Times of Madam C. J. Walker.” A string of films paved the way for the TV project, Bundles said.

“In the last few years, there have been some really successful movies from ‘12 Years a Slave’ and ‘The Butler’ and obviously ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Get Out,’” Bundles said. “And I think it’s very clear now that topics that involve people of color can be very commercially successful.”

The importance of black hair and black ownership

Walker’s story is much more complicated than a tale of entrepreneurship, according to Rebecca Wanzo, a Washington University professor focused on women’s studies and African-American culture.

“The treatment of African-American women’s hair is incredibly important in the history of African-American culture,” Wanzo said. “Inserting herself into that industry in the early 20th century really made a difference in terms of black people having a really big market share in the treatment of black hair. Previously, it was white pharmaceutical companies.”

Walker was also instrumental in providing jobs for black women.

This photo shows the class of 1939 graduates of the Walker Beauty School on Market Street in St. Louis.
Credit Madam Walker Family Archives/A'Lelia Bundles

“She also trained African-American women to do hair, where they could be working for themselves, and working for black people as opposed to domestics for white people,” Wanzo said.

Actor Octavia Spencer, who became well-known after co-starring in the movie “The Help” and further established herself in films including “Hidden Figures,” is producing the Walker series. Spencer will also play the part of Madam Walker.

Spencer’s rise in the industry may have been a factor in launching the Walker TV series, according to Wanzo.

“Part of how projects starring black people get made is that black people have a role in being producers of properties and bringing these properties to networks and corporations,” Wanzo said.

Wanzo hopes the series will accurately portray the many ways in which black entrepreneurs were blocked from success in the early 20th century.

“As opposed to just an ‘uplift narrative’: you know, ‘She wanted to build a business; she did. And there were some racist obstacles but then she overcame them,’” Wanzo said. “That would be the failure, to me.”

This photos shows Madam Walker at the wheel of her Waverly Electric.
Credit Madam Walker Family Archives/A'Lelia Bundles

Madam C.J. Walker
Black History
African-american history
entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurship
Annie Malone
St. Louis art project on a historic black community a finalist for national arts funding

By Jul 20, 2018
Former Mayor Raymond Tucker (at right) and then-civic leader and bond issue chairman Sidney Maestre look out over an area of Mill Creek Valley slated for clearance in this photograph from 1956.
Missouri Historical Society

Lois Conley of St. Louis grew up in Mill Creek Valley, where everything was in walking distance, and neighbors kept a close eye on each others’ children.

“You felt safe; You felt protected. Everybody knew everybody,” Conley said.

But in the late 1950s, the area between Union Station and Saint Louis University was condemned in the name of urban renewal. Families moved away and lost touch.

Now St. Louis is a finalist in a national contest that would help fund a public art project documenting the destruction of Mill Creek.

Display about people being forced from homes unearths lifetime of memories for Griot founder

By Nov 9, 2017
These photos were salvaged from a condemned home in the former Wendell-Phillips community in Kansas City.
Nancy Fowler | St. Louis Public Radio

Lois Conley was a teenager when her parents lost their Mill Creek neighborhood home to eminent domain. A portion of her former backyard became Market Street after the city leveled the area in the name of progress.

Conley is the founder of St. Louis' Griot Museum of Black History, which sits across the street from the site of the future National Geospacial-Intelligence Agency, in a demolished area that was part of the  St. Louis Place neighborhood.

Through Dec. 15, the north St. Louis museum is hosting an exhibition exploring how the government’s power to condemn mostly black neighborhoods has affected people in St. Louis and Kansas City. Conley and photographer Matt Rahner co-curated the display.

Conley talked with St. Louis Public Radio’s Nancy Fowler about the exhibition, “Eminent Domain/Displaced,” as well as her personal experiences of more than 50 years ago.

New photo book explores St. Louis’ African-American past, present and future

By Jan 31, 2016
A 1963 photo of the Congress of Racial Equality demonstrating at the Jefferson Bank & Trust Company over the issue of jobs.
Arcadia Publishing

The author of a new book called “African American St. Louis” hopes images of the past will help people better understand the issues of today.

Lead author and educator John Wright Sr. grew up in St. Louis in the 1940s and '50s. His book, written in collaboration with his sons John Wright Jr. and Curtis Wright Sr., contains 170 color and black-and-white photos from the 1960s through the present.

Wright said many of the pictures are unique images you won’t see in museums, libraries, newspapers or online.

‘Making America great again’: Juneteenth events mark slavery’s end

By Jun 15, 2018
Coffee Wright founded the St. Louis Inner City Cultural Center Enterprise 20 years ago. This year, the organization is partnering with the Missouri History Museum for a Friday night Juneteenth event. This photo is from her group's second annual Juneteenth
Derrick Phillips

St. Louis is known for its elaborate Fourth of July events, with fireworks bursting in dozens of municipalities and most famously, over the Arch.

But many St. Louisans want that kind of attention also focused on a significant day for African-Americans and the nation: Juneteenth. It commemorates a June 19, 1865, Texas order that freed all enslaved Americans, two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

Several local events mark the occasion. Many take place this weekend, including one organized by Tracy Johnson of south St. Louis, who said he can’t overemphasize the day’s importance.

“Besides an African-American’s birthday, that should be the next day they celebrate,” Johnson said.

Annie Malone Children's Organization will celebrate 125 years of service

By Virginia Gilbert & Barry Gilbert Dec 19, 2012
Marquita Farland and her sons (from left) Leondre Clark, 18, and Leondis Clark, 14.
Virginia Gilbert | For the St. Louis Beacon

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon: One hundred and twenty five years ago Sarah Newton Cohron and other African-American teachers in the local segregated schools started a campaign to establish the St. Louis Colored Orphans Home.

“We should by all means look into conditions of the Colored orphans of the city,” said Julia Casey, according to the Feb. 23, 1887, minutes of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union. “Do, ladies, take some action. … We have left it to others long enough.”