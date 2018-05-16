 Two St. Louis business groups give nearly $1 million for youth job training | St. Louis Public Radio

Two St. Louis business groups give nearly $1 million for youth job training

By

Civic Progress and the Regional Business Council will provide $900,000 dollars to several local organizations in an attempt to bolster public safety.

The announcement made Wednesday aims at increasing job training opportunities for at-risk youth in St. Louis. 

Five organizations will receive investments, including the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Better Family Life, Inc., STL Youth Jobs, The Little Bit Foundation and the North Side Community School. Each organization has programs aimed at young people for job training or education.

  • $250,000 to the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Save Our Sons, Federation of Block Units Neighborhood Crime Prevention, Police-Community Mediation
  • $285,000 to Better Family Life, Inc., Neighborhood Alliance and other programs
  • $225,000 to STL Youth Jobs, summer youth employment
  • $115,000 to Little Bit Foundation, wrap-around services at North Side Community School
  • $25,000 to North Side Community School, Pre-K through 5th Grade education

Members of the Regional Business Council and Civic Progress present a $900,000 check to provide job training opportunities for youth programs. The investment aims at improving public safety.
Credit Chad Davis | St. Louis Public Radio

“These organizations have a very strong track record in terms of attracting youth and getting really good positions with them, and working with the business communities,” said Civic Progress Chair Suzanne Sitherwood.

A majority of the funding will focus on north St. Louis within the borders of Vandeventer Avenue, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Goodfellow Boulevard and West Florissant Avenue.

The grants presented by the Regional Business Council and Civic Progress are part of a collaborative effort with the Department of Public Safety and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. The goal of the partnership is to reduce the amount of violent crime in the city.

“There’s a connection between violent crime and lack of opportunities,” said St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief John Hayden. “When you hear about the Save Our Sons program and that we’re giving people opportunities not to have desperate situations causing them to resort to drug sales and that kind of thing, that we know are linked to violence.”

More than 400 people have already graduated from the Save Our Sons program which helps train young men and place them on jobs. Will Donlow, now a spokesman for Save Our Sons, graduated from the program himself.

“The program for Save Our Sons works. I’m a byproduct of that program. I have a job, I’m working on my credit, I moved into a home,” Donlow said. “All these things are important with educating the community.”

The funding will also be used to increase educational opportunities for at risk youth, including money to assist with elementary schools in north St. Louis.

Follow Chad on Twitter @iamcdavis

‘Clean Sweep’ project gears up for second summer of neighborhood clean-ups

By May 1, 2018
Mayor Lyda Krewson stands with community members at the announcement for the 2018 Clean Up campaign. The program will kick off this month and will aim at cleaning up four neighborhoods in St. Louis.
Chad Davis | St. Louis Public Radio

A volunteer effort to clean up north St. Louis neighborhoods is getting a big lift from local construction companies.

Better Family Life began the “Clean Sweep” program last summer to help pick up trash and help revitalize certain areas in the city and St. Louis County. The non-profit and the Regional Business Council announced on Tuesday this summer’s effort will include a dozen construction companies to knock down vacant buildings and pick up large debris.

STL Youth Jobs teams up with Ferguson Forward to provide training, opportunities

By Ashley Winters Feb 14, 2018
Ooh St. Lou Studios

Through a recent partnership between STL Youth Jobs and the Ferguson Forward Initiative, young people in Ferguson and Dellwood now have the opportunity to get employment training and ultimately jobs.

Zharria Henry, a student at St. Louis Community College-Florissant Valley, found a job at the Missouri Veterans Home through the program.

Henry credits STL Youth Jobs for helping her prepare for the job and then landing it. At the veterans home, she works as an administrative assistant and transports patients. She said the job helps pay for her education and allows her to help her mother out financially.

Mayor Slay touts success and growth in youth jobs program

By Joseph Leahy Jul 13, 2016
Joseph Leahy | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay is touting progress in the city's efforts to employ teenagers and young adults over the summer.

STL Youth Jobs launched nearly four years ago as a collaboration between the city and civic partners to offer paid positions and training opportunities for at-risk youth.