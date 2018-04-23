 U.S. Supreme Court will not hear Bostic case on long sentences for juveniles | St. Louis Public Radio

U.S. Supreme Court will not hear Bostic case on long sentences for juveniles

  • The U.S. Supreme Court will not consider whether a 241-year sentence given to Bobby Bostic, pictured here in February 2018, is unconstitutional.
    File photo | Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

The U.S. Supreme Court will not consider the constitutionality of a 241-year prison sentence given to a St. Louis man more than two decades ago.

The high court on Monday announced it would not hear the case of Bobby Bostic. The justices gave no reason for their decision.

Bostic was 16 when he and a friend shot and wounded two men during a 1995 robbery in south St. Louis. He was 18 when then-Circuit Judge Evelyn Baker sentenced him to 241 years in prison, with parole eligibility at the age of 112.

The Supreme Court ruled in 2010 that juvenile defendants could not be sentenced to life without parole for non-homicide crimes. But the high court left open the question of whether it is constitutional for young defendants to receive multiple long prison sentences for violent crimes that will keep them in prison until after their natural life span.

Advocates for juvenile sentencing reform had hoped the justices would use Bostic’s case to weigh in on the issue. Baker, who is now retired from Missouri's 22nd Circuit Court, joined a brief by outside groups asking the high court to do so. She now says her sentence was too long.

But Tony Rothert, the legal director of the ACLU of Missouri, said he wasn’t surprised the court declined.

“It’s extremely disappointing, of course, because we know and care about Mr. Bostic,” Rothert said. “But the Supreme Court takes very few cases, and often lets issues percolate in the states for many years before resolving conflicts.”

Bostic has other options, Rothert said. He could ask Gov. Eric Greitens for clemency. The Missouri General Assembly could pass a law giving him and other defendants in the same position the right to ask for an earlier parole hearing. Or he can take the case all the way through the federal court system, instead of asking the Supreme Court directly.

Baker said in a statement that she would “continue to do everything I can to get Bobby’s sentence reconsidered.”

 

The Supreme Court gave no explanation for their decision not to hear Bostic's case.
Credit Screenshot | U.S. Supreme Court

Bobby Bostic
Juvenile Justice
American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri
Related Content

Advocates for Missouri's young criminal defendants eye two major changes in 2018

By Dec 26, 2017
Drawing of child and scales of justice
Susannah Lohr | St. Louis Public Radio

Groups that advocate for juvenile defendants in Missouri hope the state General Assembly and the U.S. Supreme Court act next year to provide young criminal defendants with additional legal protections.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri wants the high court to consider the constitutionality of long sentences for juvenile defendants. The ACLU is also part of a coalition that wants to change what it means to be a juvenile in the state.

Advocates see Missouri case as the next frontier in juvenile sentencing reform

By Mar 15, 2018
File photo | Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

Bobby Bostic was 16 when he committed several felonies in the course of an armed robbery. Two years later, he was sentenced to 241 years in prison.

Advocates for juvenile sentencing reform say that runs contrary to earlier U.S. Supreme Court decisions limiting how harshly the courts can punish young defendants who have not killed anyone, and they are now asking the justices to weigh in.

Parole anything but certain for juvenile lifers a year after Missouri changed law

By Aug 3, 2017
When Norman Brown was 15, he served as a decoy while a man twice his age robbed a store and fatally shot its owner. Brown received life without parole for first-degree murder even though he wasn’t the shooter.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

There are about 100 inmates in Missouri who were told as teenagers they would die behind bars for murder. All of them are now eligible for parole after serving 25 years due to two U.S. Supreme Court decisions and a change in state law.

But only three of the 23 men who’ve asked for their freedom know when they’re going home — a ratio that advocates say is unconstitutional.