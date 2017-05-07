 Valley Park mayor says flooding could have been worse | St. Louis Public Radio

Valley Park mayor says flooding could have been worse

  • Crews removed hundreds of sandbags Sunday morning at the Steak n Shake in Valley Park. The city's mayor tells St. Louis Public Radio the sand wall at the fastfood restaurant near I-44 and Route 141 did not hold during last week's flood.
    Wayne Pratt| St. Louis Public Radio

"I'm just happy the residents are back in their homes."

That is how Valley Park Mayor Mike Penisse sums up several days of battling the rising Meramec River, west of St. Louis. He issued a mandatory evacuation order for part of the city of roughly 7,000 last week as residents and emergency officials prepared for a second round of major flooding in roughly a year-and-a-half.

This year's high water mark was only about eight-tenths-of-an-inch lower than December 2015, when the Meramec hit about 44 feet.

"Back in 2015, it was the first time anybody's ever seen levels go that high," Penisse told St. Louis Public Radio last week after the waters started to recede.
 

He said the lessons from 2015 helped officials prepare for this flood. That included time-dated photos from residents and work of the Army Corps of Engineers to give a better idea of how high the water could be at a specific time.

"So we knew when things were going to close. Roads were going to close more past the 39-foot mark."

The toughest part of the week for Penisse was likely watching residents - his neighbors in this small community - move to higher ground.

"It was hard to have them leave, I mean this was their home," he said.

"This is where they are happy and to put them out of their home for 2 or three days was tough."
 

Traffic is still flowing along I-44 at Valley Park. The exist beneath the interstate remained closed Sunday morning because of high water.
Credit Wayne Pratt | St. Louis Public Radio

Even with the emotion that comes with an evacuation order, Penisse said he believes many realize that dealing with flooding is essentially a way of life in a city so close to the Meramec.

"The majority of the residents understand what the river can do. They have little problem. They know we are going to do the best that we can to keep the waters from their homes."

Last week's flood washed out a major celebration. The city was supposed to mark its 100th anniversary last Friday with a cake and ice cream social, which was a major event for Valley Park residents in 1917. Penisse said that has been moved to later this year.

He tried to stay positive, despite the party postponement and shifting into the early stages of flood cleanup.

"We held off and survived another flood. And the levee held for the town. So it's a two-fold, a happy situation."

  • The damage assessment, as of last Friday in Valley Park, included:
  • Residents in 352 homes were asked to evacuate. 16 residents stayed.
  • Roughly 55 businesses were shut down
  • A few homes on Vance Road sustained water damage
  • The National Weather Service continues to monitor and predict the water levels along the Meramec River. This chart indicates the river was still at major flood stage at Valley Park on Sunday morning.
    Credit National Weather Service
    At Route 141 and Interstate 44:
  • The sand wall gave way at the Steak 'n Shake
  • The Taco Bell sustained water damage as did a gas station in the area.

Penisse described the damage as minimal.

"Could have been a lot worse," he said.

