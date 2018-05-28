 What is ‘racial bias training'? As Starbucks breaks to learn, we ask an expert | St. Louis Public Radio

What is ‘racial bias training'? As Starbucks breaks to learn, we ask an expert

By 2 minutes ago

Starbucks stores across the country will be closed on Tuesday afternoon. The company announced it would use the half day to “conduct racial-bias education geared toward preventing discrimination in our stores.”

Starbucks announced the move in April after video of police arresting two black men at a Philadelphia location went viral. An employee had called police because the men, who were waiting for someone, had not ordered anything and were refusing to leave. One of the pair had asked to the use the restroom.

The Starbucks corporate response may be extraordinary only in its scale: The company employs 175,000 people across the United States. But employers of all shapes and sizes already do this kind of training.

In June 2017, more than 400 CEOs at companies around the country signed a pledge to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Starbucks is not part of the initiative, but its CEO Howard Schultz appears to be all-in with its spirit and goals:

"The company's founding values are based on humanity and inclusion," Schultz said. “We will learn from our mistakes and reaffirm our commitment to creating a safe and welcoming environment for every customer."

St. Louis Public Radio’s Holly Edgell wanted to know: What exactly is bias training and does it work? So, she turned to Michelle Tyrene Johnson. Although she’s now a reporter for Sharing America partner KCUR in Kansas City, Michelle conducted bias training for more than 15 years.

Michelle Tyrene Johnson, a reporter at KCUR in Kansas City, conducted diversity and bias training for employers for more than 15 years.
Credit KCUR

Holly Edgell: If you were to give a description of what bias training is, how would you describe it?

Michelle Tyrene Johnson: At its essence, it’s a conversation in one space and one time about something that people don’t talk about enough in this country, don’t think about in this country but impacts you every time you exist.

Edgell: What does success look like in this area? How would you as a trainer define it?

Johnson: When I first started doing this, it was: “Everybody in the room is going to have a different way of looking at things from this day forward! I want to blow people’s minds and think about it and embrace this!” And then I realized, that’s not my job. My job is to do my best to, with intelligence, and with facts, and with examples, and passion and with energy and with respect. Always with respect. And if I do that everyplace I go and someone is letting me into that room to have that conversation, then I’ve done all I can do. 

Edgell: I know personally, jobs that I’ve had, there’s a webinar or there’s a group meeting that people go to, or there’s a quiz. What forms can diversity or bias training take?

Johnson: I’m not a big fan of webinars. Because I think this involves people. Part of what people get when they’ve gotten me is they get an actual person who they can relate to and discuss it with. So, to me, it’s about giving people an overview of the issue of diversity and inclusion. And then it’s about creating frameworks to allow people to talk about it differently. I try to take into account what that particular workplace needs. 

Holly Edgell, editor, and Michelle Tyrene Johnson, reporter, are part of Sharing America, a collaborative covering the intersection of race, identity and culture. This initiative, funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, includes reporters in Hartford, St. Louis, Kansas City, and Portland, Oregon. You can follow them on Twitter @hollyedgell and @DivaofDiversity.

Tags: 
Starbucks
Racial Bias
Diversity
bias training
diversity training
Racial Profiling
Top Stories

Related Content

St. Louis companies, universities encourage leaders and employees to check their bias

By Mar 5, 2018
People wait to enter the Check Your Blind Spot mobile museum outside the Express Scripts headquarters in St. Louis County on Monday, March 5, 2017.
Express Scripts

Dozens of people visited a mobile museum dedicated to educating the public about unconscious bias at the Express Scripts headquarters in north St. Louis County on Monday.

More than 350 corporate executives and university presidents signed a pledge to address unconscious bias in the workplace. Local leaders at Edward Jones, Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. and St. Louis-based manufacturing company Emerson are among companies who also signed the pledge.

St. Louis-area high school students plan Black Lives Matter protest to focus on racial profiling

By Ashley Winters May 18, 2018
Lily Dayan, left, and Devin Corley, right, take part in a walkout at Kirkwood High School to protest gun violence on March 14, 2018.
Devin Corley

Kirkwood High School freshmen Devin Corley and Lily Dayan decided they were going to make a change, starting with themselves and other local teens.

At Corley and Dayan's instigation, students from across the region are set to participate Saturday in a Black Lives Matter Youth Protest at the Aloe Plaza in downtown St. Louis. 

Organizers of 2nd St. Louis Women’s March try to address diversity concerns

By Jan 19, 2018
A crowd likely numbering in the thousands filled Luther Ely Smith Square during the rally after the St. Louis Women's March January 21, 2017.
File photo | Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio

The first National Women’s March was held in Washington, D.C., one year ago. That's when thousands of pink pussyhat-clad people filled streets in the nation’s capital and cities across the country to rally for the rights of women.

St. Louis-based public radio collaborative covers intersection of race, identity and culture

By Mar 14, 2018
Sharing America editor Holly Edgell and reporter Ashley Lisenby talk with Don Marsh on St. Louis on the Air on March 14, 2018.
David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis Public Radio is taking the lead in a new public radio initiative called Sharing America.

Funded by a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), Sharing America includes reporters at public radio stations in four cities and an editor based in St. Louis.

The collaboration covers the intersection of race, identity and culture. Holly Edgell, the editor of Sharing America, along with reporter Ashley Lisenby were guests Wednesday on St. Louis on the Air.