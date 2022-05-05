St. Louis Arts Coverage by Jeremy Goodwin
Documentarian Joseph Puleo follows up his 2021 film about St. Louis neighborhood the Hill with a look at how Bosnian refugees built a thriving community in the St. Louis area after fleeing civil war.
Smaller organizations are less able to adapt to virus outbreaks backstage, leading to costly postponements and cancellations they say they cannot afford.
The former church on North Spring Street in St. Louis has attracted visitors since a 2001 fire left it as a stone shell. The Pulitzer Arts Foundation aims to fix it up but keep its character intact.
“Music as the Message: Sing on, Sing on!” will include homegrown opera singer Adrienne Danrich, local musicians and singers from Opera Theatre of St. Louis.
Opera Theatre of St. Louis presents the world premiere of an opera based on neurologist Oliver Sacks' book "Awakenings." It's the first adaptation of his work to depict his sexuality frankly.
Logic Systems, a Valley Park-based sound and lighting company, successfully sued LouFest producer Listen Live Entertainment for defamation after the festival's leaders accused the vendor of sabotaging the event.
The contribution by the Tilles Foundation will fund an impact lab devoted to helping people respond in practical ways to bigotry and hate.
Composer and vocalist Annika Socolofsky recasts old folks songs into demands for queer acceptance and female empowerment.
When the coronavirus pandemic made large gatherings unsafe, performing arts groups took their work online as a last resort, despite misgivings. Many were surprised at how successful their digital programming turned out to be.
Few live venues still require attendees to mask or show proof of vaccination from night to night, but some artists do still require the precautions.