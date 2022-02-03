Photos: St. Louis scrapes and slides through ice and snow from winter storm Landon

Winter storm Landon blanketed the St. Louis region Thursday, and the residents who left their homes scraped, shoveled and slid their way through the snowfall.

The National Weather Service reported 6½ inches of snow at St. Louis Lambert International Airport since the storm began Wednesday while some areas of St. Charles County saw close to 10 inches of snow.

Wind gusts piled the powdery flakes in some places into tall snowdrifts and created challenges for crews attempting to clear roads.

“The wind is blowing it back across the highways about as quick as they can plow it off,” said Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesperson Dallas Thompson.

Despite the bulk of the precipitation ending on Thursday evening, officials say roads may still not be cleared and residents should use extra caution when traveling.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A line of cars attempts to stay steady on a snow-packed south Grand Avenue on Thursday in south St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Layers of snow and ice cling to a parked car on Thursday in south St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Augustine Guerra, 1, plays in the snow on Thursday at Tower Grove Park in south St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Ashley Clymer pulls her children Ford, 3, and Greta, 5, through the snow on Thursday at Tower Grove Park in south St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Deacon Jones, 7, helps shovel snow on Thursday outside his home in south St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Dave Slimm attempts to break up the ice buildup on his car on Thursday outside his home in south St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Malcolm Earby clears snow off the sidewalk in front of his house on Thursday in south St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Sara Hellberg, an eighth grade teacher in the Pattonville School District, shovels snow off her car on Thursday in south St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Roosevelt Wallace, 48, shovels snow off the sidewalk at his apartment building on Thursday in Benton Park West.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A pedestrian walks down Hartford Street with his dog on Thursday in south St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Sledders gather at Art Hill on Wednesday near the St. Louis Art Museum in Forest Park.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Brett Maricque pushes his 3-year-old son, Thelonius Maricque-Gee, down a hill on Wednesday at Compton Hill Reservoir Park.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Arthur Mcavoy, 11, drifts while sledding on Wednesday at Compton Hill Reservoir Park in Compton Heights.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Megan Atencion talks to her daughter Sofia, 3, as she builds a snow castle on Wednesday morning outside their Tower Grove South home.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Sofia Atencion, 3, helps her mother, Megan, shovel the sidewalk on Wednesday outside their Tower Grove South home.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Elicia Ritter, 9, sleds down a hill on Wednesday in Benton Park.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Elicia Ritter, 9, watches dogs play in the snow on Wednesday in Benton Park.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Brent Ritter, 13, sleds down a hill on Wednesday in Benton Park.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Brothers Alexander, 11, and Nicholas Dahlmeier, 5, toss snow at each other on Wednesday in Benton Park.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Finn Barbour, 17, sleds down Art Hill on Wednesday in Forest Park.

Brian Muñoz is a staff photographer and multimedia journalist at St. Louis Public Radio. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @brianmmunoz.

