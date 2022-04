Photos: St. Louis Cardinals fans celebrate return of baseball during Opening Day

Thousands of fans celebrated the return of baseball, with renewed energy and without pandemic restrictions, as the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates during this year's Opening Day matchup.

"It feels great," said Dorris Brooks of north St. Louis County. "It's all just so great."

Some fans traveled as far as Mississippi to get in on the baseball action.

Richard Montgomery, of Brandon, Mississippi, drove to St. Louis with his wife and family friends to watch the matchup. He said his father was a 25-year season ticket holder. That dedication was what inspired Montgomery's love of the team.

"This was bucket list item for me, but now that I'm partially retired I was able to finally come out and celebrate," he said.

Check out these scenes around downtown St. Louis during this year's Opening Day:

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Cardinals fans wait to enter Busch Stadium on Thursday ahead of their matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Opening Day in St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Cardinals fans walk past a statue of former Cardinal Lou Brock (20) on Thursday during Opening Day at Busch Stadium.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Avery Gales, 20, of St. Louis, plays the tenor drums as fans walk and dance by on Thursday during the St. Louis Cardinals’ Opening Day festivities outside of Busch Stadium. "I'm the biggest Cardinals fan," he said. "I've been playing out here since I was 4 years old."

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Kevin Rowland, of Birmingham, Ala., takes a portrait of Kevin Harris, Marlow Harris, Jennifer Montgomery and Richard Montgomery, all of Brandon, Miss., on Thursday outside of Busch Stadium during Opening Day in St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Carter Rethwisch, the "Cardinal Cowboy" of St. Charles, flashes his World Series Championship rings on Thursday during the St. Louis Cardinals’ Opening Day celebrations in Kiener Plaza.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Mary Lynch, of St. Louis County, sports her clothing adorned with St. Louis Cardinals buttons, necklaces and bling on Thursday during Opening Day festivities outside of Busch Stadium.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Todd Thomas, owner of Porta Party DJs, hypes up the crowd on Thursday outside of Busch Stadium during the St. Louis Cardinals’ Opening Day festivities outside of Busch Stadium.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Bryson Cannon, 25, of St. Charles, throws his hands in the air as Nathaniel Blair, 24, of St. Charles, right, calls out on Thursday during a rally outside of Busch Stadium.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A St. Louis Cardinals fan hoists up a commemorative World Series trophy on Thursday, during a rally for Opening Day outside of Busch Stadium.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Cardinals fans take a selfie with Fredbird on Thursday during the St. Louis Cardinals’ Opening Day festivities outside of Busch Stadium.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Cardinals fans cheer and reach out for a toast on Thursday during Opening Day festivities outside of Busch Stadium.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Dorris Brooks, of North County, rallies alongside St. Louis Cardinals fans on Thursday during Opening Day festivities outside of Busch Stadium.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Fredbird hypes up the crowd on Thursday during Opening Day festivities outside of Busch Stadium.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Cardinals fans enter center field on Thursday ahead of the Cardinals taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates during Opening Day at Busch Stadium.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio The sun casts on Busch Stadium’s right field on Thursday during the St. Louis Cardinals’ Opening Day in St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Cardinals fans watch the team take on the Pittsburgh Pirates from 1 Cardinal Way on Thursday during Opening Day in St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Cardinals fans walk past a person made of traffic cones on Thursday during Opening Day festivities in Kiener Plaza.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Mavis Gaines, 43, of Florissant, left, and Kanica Davis, 39, of Overland, take a photograph with Gary Boyd, known as “Mister Gary," on Thursday during the St. Louis Cardinals Opening Day festivities in Kiener Plaza.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Maryah Green sings with the The Danger Zone Band on Thursday during St. Louis Cardinals Opening Day festivities in Kiener Plaza.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Monuette Wilburn, of St. Louis, dances as The Danger Zone band performs energetic covers in the background on Thursday during the St. Louis Cardinals’ Opening Day celebrations in Kiener Plaza.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio The Running Man statue is adorned with a Budweiser shirt on Thursday during St. Louis Cardinals Opening Day festivities in Kiener Plaza.